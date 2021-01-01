Montana State had just 13 hours to prepare to travel, but the Bobcats were willing to in order to play this weekend.
MSU scheduled a nonconference game at Utah Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday. This is after MSU’s two games against Southern Utah on Thursday and Saturday, the Bobcats’ first Big Sky matchups of the season, were canceled. SUU women’s basketball activities were paused this week due to multiple COVID-19 cases among those closely tied to the program.
“You don’t even know what tomorrow is going to be like,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said Wednesday. “If you have a roster that can compete, you want to try to find a game for your team to be able to fill that game during this time frame. There’s just so much work going on from the testing capacity to the kids that you don’t want to miss those opportunities when you have them. So if we can do that, we certainly will.”
Binford told the Chronicle that UVU called MSU at around 5 p.m. Friday after the Wolverines’ game Saturday was postponed against Simpson University, which had a member of its program test positive for COVID-19 according to a Montana State news release.
The Bobcats were close to scheduling two opponents this week. MSU and UVU officials had been in contact since the two programs’ original contest in December was canceled. With a chance to quickly line up a game, the Bobcats were on a plane by 6 a.m. Friday heading to Utah.
Binford reiterated the Bobcats (2-3) were looking forward to playing at all. Another game would give the Bobcats, one of the youngest teams in the country, more vital experience.
Binford credited her assistant coaches for coordinating plans with UVU and lining up travel. Without a director of operations this season, MSU’s coaching staff has been left with more responsibilities like that. In an MSU release, Binford said “our testing is good” this week.
“It’s pretty remarkable how fast we were able to get all the moving parts worked out,” Binford said. “We would like to thank Utah Valley’s coaches and administrators, along with our people, for working so quickly and efficiently.”
Four of the Bobcats’ contests have been canceled this season, and Big Sky basketball games cannot be rescheduled.
MSU has needed to show adaptability. After Montana State’s men’s games against Southern Utah at home on Thursday and Saturday were canceled this week, they lined up a contest against Montana Western on Friday.
The Bobcat women’s contests against South Dakota School of Mines on Nov. 25 — their original season opener — and at Utah Valley on Dec. 12 were called off. The UVU game was canceled after a COVID-19 case within the program forced its activities to pause.
Instances like this have been common this season. SUU has had six games nixed, including one against Utah Valley on Dec. 18. UVU (2-0) has had eight games either postponed or canceled.
With five Division I games played, the Bobcats need eight more to be eligible to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.