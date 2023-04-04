Montana State guard Grace Beasley entered the transfer portal this offseason, she confirmed to the Chronicle on Tuesday afternoon.
Beasley initially joined the Bobcats in the middle of the 2021-22 season following a transfer from Washington. She sat out the rest of that season to preserve her two remaining years of eligibility. Beasley played in 30 of MSU’s 31 games (with one start) this past season as MSU went 20-11.
She will graduate from Montana State in May with an undergraduate degree in sociology and have one year of eligibility remaining.
A native of Melbourne, Australia, Beasley said she entered her name in the portal within the last two weeks. She said it was a decision she had considered “for a while, even toward the end of the season.”
Her motivation for transferring, she said, is based on feeling disconnected from MSU’s style of play and from head coach Tricia Binford.
“That point guard and coach connection is big for me and she played in the WNBA, so that’s a huge reason that I did commit,” said Beasley, who has aspirations to play professionally also, most likely in Europe. “But I do feel like I was let down in multiple areas of just not really learning from her and growing from her.
“It didn’t necessarily go the way that I thought it might, but I don’t think that’s anything toward Coach Bin. I just think we didn’t necessarily jell in the sense that I thought we would, and that’s OK. It happens. So just onto the next step.”
Beasley scored 215 total points this season, averaging 7.2 per game to go with 3.4 rebounds. She was second on the team in assists (61) and steals (tied with 37), but she did lead the team in turnovers (62).
Beasley scored in double figures 10 times during the season, including a season-high 17 in the season opener against Providence. She scored 13 and 16 points, respectively, in early road wins at BYU and San Jose State.
Beasley found several ways to impact games, but she wishes she could have been trusted with more playing time.
“I think for me it felt like clockwork,” Beasley said. “I feel like no matter how good I was playing or how bad I was playing, my minutes were going to stay the same.”
Perhaps the game she’ll remember the most, she said, was her 15-point outing against eventual national champion LSU in December in Hawaii. She also had four rebounds, three assists, three 3-pointers and two steals in that game.
“I would say Hawaii is definitely a standout,” she said, “being able to experience Hawaii with the girls, play against the now-national champions and to say that we played against them.”
As she nears the end of her time at Montana State, Beasley said she will cherish the friendships she made with her teammates.
“I have a lot of love for those girls, and I wish them nothing but the best,” Beasley said. “I definitely met some amazing people. The fans of Bozeman are insane. They’re some of the best that I’ve ever experienced. So I’ll be forever grateful for that.”
She also looks forward to continuing relationships with assistant coaches Katie Bussey and Chris Mayes, who both have connections with professional leagues in Europe.
“I think, honestly, Bussey and Chris are going to be in my corner for the rest of my life,” Beasley said.
Beasley said she’s already been “speaking to quite a few schools” and is starting to arrange some campus visits. She said her recruiting process has been “busier” now than it was when she was transferring from Washington — where she sat out one year with an injury and then entered the portal the next fall. She relied on her film from Midland College, a junior college in Texas, to get recruited after UW, but she has a year’s worth of film from MSU to help her this time.
“I’m really happy with some of the schools that I’m talking to at the moment,” she said. “I think it’s more who reaches out and who’s the best fit. I wouldn’t say that location is huge for me, being on the other side of the world already.”
Her time at Montana State was shorter than she expected and hoped for, but she’s at peace with moving on.
“I’ll forever be grateful for my experience there, and I’m sad that it was only a year and a half,” Beasley said. “But I definitely wouldn’t take it back for the world.”
