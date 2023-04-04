MSU WBB Portland State

Montana State’s Grace Beasley dribbles the ball against Portland State in the Big Sky Conference Tournament on March 5 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

 Garrett Becker/MSU Athletics

Montana State guard Grace Beasley entered the transfer portal this offseason, she confirmed to the Chronicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Beasley initially joined the Bobcats in the middle of the 2021-22 season following a transfer from Washington. She sat out the rest of that season to preserve her two remaining years of eligibility. Beasley played in 30 of MSU’s 31 games (with one start) this past season as MSU went 20-11.

She will graduate from Montana State in May with an undergraduate degree in sociology and have one year of eligibility remaining.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

