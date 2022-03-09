BOISE, Idaho—What a difference a year makes.
Montana State and Idaho met in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinals Wednesday in a rematch of last year’s game in the same round. The Bobcats lost that meeting, in essence, by being outscored by 18 in the third quarter.
One day shy of a full year since then, MSU atoned for letting that contest slip away.
The Bobcats of this season could have folded in the second quarter during Idaho’s 17-3 run, but they didn’t. They could have wilted in the fourth quarter when the offensive well went dry, but they didn’t.
What they did do was win despite being outrebounded; win despite allowing Idaho’s shooters to get loose for 11 3-pointers; win despite trailing for more than 21 minutes of game clock.
Second-seeded Montana State won 73-67 over sixth-seeded Idaho at Idaho Central Arena, securing a berth in Friday’s championship game against Northern Arizona, the fourth seed.
“I think we had the most composure I’ve ever seen us have,” point guard Darian White said. “It was a really special moment for us to see that we stayed together. We didn’t let anything get the best of us — whether it was a call we didn’t like or a shot that they hit. We stayed together and moved on to the next play.”
Montana State had one of the youngest rosters in all of Division I last season. The Bobcats, perhaps, were not quite ready to win last year, when Idaho claimed an 80-64 victory. The Bobcats (21-12) were ready this year.
White, a junior, tallied 16 points on 7-of-19 shooting with five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Sophomore Leia Beattie matched her with 16 points and five boards, and she added two assists and a steal. Sophomore Katelynn Limardo had a team-high 17 points, including four 3-pointers, to go with three steals. Junior Kola Bad Bear had 15 points and four steals.
“I saw the growth in a lot of different players,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said. “I think typically all eyes in end-of-game situations are on Darian finishing for us, and we actually went through a variety of kids tonight. There were a lot of opportunities for other kids to really step up into those roles. That’s where Leia and (Limardo) really came through, and Gabby (Mocchi) on the defensive end. And obviously Kola’s been super strong for us. Just really proud of the growth around Darian White.”
A 3-pointer from Idaho’s Louise Forsyth with 5 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter put the Vandals ahead 67-66. It was also the last field goal of the game for either team and the last points of Idaho’s season. Idaho finished 14-18 this season.
From that point on, MSU missed its last five shots and Idaho missed its final 10. The Bobcats, though, managed to draw enough fouls to get themselves to the foul line, where they went 7 of 10 in the final four minutes.
“There was a composure piece for us because our defense just locked down,” Binford said. “Our kids really focused on doing their job on the defensive end even with the butterflies on the offensive end.”
Idaho had its chances, however. But a pair of poorly timed turnovers all but sealed the deal. One came on a pass that bounced off a player’s hands and into the team’s bench, and another pass went directly into the hands of Beattie.
“I think initially our nerves were really getting to us,” Limardo said. “This is the game to get to the championship, and we all wanted it. In the beginning we were just a little late in getting to the ball, stuff like that, but as the game went on we knew that this is what we wanted, and I think we all bought into that. That’s how we were able to get into lanes and tip balls a little bit.”
The teams traded taking control of the first half.
Montana State went first, opening a 10-point lead before five minutes had elapsed in the first quarter. The Vandals closed strong, though, and trailed 22-18 through one period.
That momentum carried over into the second, where Idaho built a 10-point advantage of its own by blitzing MSU with a 17-3 run in six minutes.
MSU answered, as Idaho had previously, and used a 14-5 stretch to go into halftime trailing just 40-39. Mocchi started that run with a 3-pointer. Bad Bear followed with a layup and a 3-pointer, and White capped the quarter with a layup, a jumper and a 3-pointer.
Mocchi, for the most part, drew the team’s toughest defensive assignment against Idaho’s Beyonce Bea. She tallied 22 points on 10-of-21 shooting with five turnovers. She also had 12 rebounds and two assists. Forsyth with 10 points was the only other Vandal to reach double figures, a welcomed deviation from the two regular-season meetings in which at least four Vandals scored 10 or more points in each game.
On offense, Mocchi scored seven points and had two assists. She also had eight rebounds. MSU’s only other points came from Lexi Deden (two) off the bench. She also had six rebounds, two steals and one block.
Though MSU’s defense lacked in getting out to Idaho’s shooters in time — Sydney Gandy had three of the team’s 11 3-pointers — the Bobcats did force 21 turnovers while turning it over just six times themselves. MSU scored 24 points off of those Idaho miscues. The Vandals had zero points off turnovers.
The growth from one year to the next was evident. Now MSU is faced with the opportunity of securing its first Big Sky Conference championship since the 2016-17 season. The Bobcats of two years ago went 19-1 in the league during the regular season and made it to the title game of the tournament before it was ultimately canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Part of this (accomplishment) is for that squad as well,” Binford said. “This squad is going to be ready to go. They’re super excited, and they’ve earned this. They’ve worked for it, and it’s going to be a battle.”