Tricia Binford has had a busy month searching for two new assistant coaches.
Montana State has had to deal with the departures of Julian Assibey (Florida) and Kati Mobley (Bozeman High).
Binford, MSU’s head coach who led the Bobcats to this year’s Big Sky regular season title and was named conference coach of the year, announced on Friday the hiring of assistant coach Geoff Golden.
Golden served as an academy coach and consultant at BK RIG Mark in Kinna, Sweden, last winter and founded the BC Denver Basketball Club.
“I have known and worked with Geoff for over a decade recruiting from his AAU program and have always respected him as a teacher and mentor of his student-athletes,” Binford said. “Geoff is a tireless worker and a professional. He built the prestigious BC Denver program from the ground up and has a tremendous reputation in player development. He brings an incredible background in the game of basketball having trained and coached both collegiate and professional athletes as well as teams.”
Golden built his career as a teacher, trainer and developer of amateur and professional players for 18 years as founder and director of Geoff Golden Basketball Academy and BC Denver Basketball Club.
During that time, he built a strong reputation as a top player development specialist and college recruiting expert with clientele represented in basketball leagues worldwide including the NBA, WNBA, NCAA, EuroLeague and NBA G League.
“I am honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to join the Montana State women’s basketball family,” Golden said. “I have tremendous respect for Coach Binford and the championship caliber program she has built at MSU. My family and I are beyond excited to experience such a wonderful university, first-class athletic department and the opportunity to make the Bozeman community our new home.
“Most importantly, I’m ecstatic about the opportunity to work with this special group of student-athletes who fill our roster. I look forward to helping them maximize their potential on the court, in the classroom and as young women. The experience and leadership in the returning core combined with an exceptionally talented freshmen class make for exciting times and a bright future.”
In 2010, Golden founded Basketball Club Denver. In ten years, BC Denver earned a strong national reputation and is considered a top developmental basketball academy in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region.
In 2018, BC Denver was selected as one of 36 programs nationwide to become a charter member of the inaugural Girls Under Armour Association. As of 2019, BC Denver has assisted in the development and consultation of more than 80 athletes who have committed to continuing their education and basketball career on the collegiate level.
“Geoff’s philosophy as teacher and mentor are a natural fit with who we are as a program and we are thrilled that he, Brandi, and kids Avery and Langston, are joining our Bobcat family,” Binford said. “Geoff brings instant credibility to recruiting both in the northwest and internationally having coached in Sweden. We know he will help us continue to reach new heights as a program. He will also oversee forward and post player development.”
Prior to Geoff Golden Basketball and BC Denver, he spent a year as the player development coach for the Colorado 14ers of the NBA’s development league and four seasons coaching high school boys basketball at Broomfield High and Legacy High in Broomfield, Colorado.
As a player, Golden was a two-time all-state point guard at Durant (Oklahoma) High. As a senior, he led the state in scoring while being named the top college point guard prospect in the state by USA Today.
He earned a scholarship to play at Texas State. Golden helped the Bobcats to the 1997 Southland Conference championship and a berth to the 1997 NCAA Tournament.
Golden’s responsibilities will include recruiting, forward/post development, serving as assistant offensive coordinator, social media and Bobcat camps. He will begin his duties in mid-June
“The opportunity to work alongside such an amazing staff is truly a privilege,” Golden said. “Tricia and Sunny (Smallwood) are simply as good as it gets in college basketball, Blaire (Braxton) is coming off a tremendous career and record-breaking season as a Bobcat and Jason (Alvine) is the behind-the-scenes glue that holds it all together. It just doesn’t get any better.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.