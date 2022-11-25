Montana State took three separate leads in the fourth quarter against Abilene Christian on Friday but couldn’t make any one of them stick.
The Bobcats had trouble stringing together offense and, even more damaging, getting defensive stops on the other end. The Wildcats pieced together a 6-0 run in the final 31 seconds to beat MSU 66-61 in the teams’ first game of the University of North Texas Fall Feast tournament in Denton, Texas.
Montana State forced ACU into 14 turnovers, winning more possessions that way, but the Bobcats were outrebounded 44-34. Ten of those rebounds for the Wildcats were on the offensive glass.
The Abilene Christian offense also seemingly had a threat from every angle and is filled with “attackers,” Montana State head coach Tricia Binford said. The Wildcats’ style and commitment to ball movement got the Bobcats (4-2) out of sorts defensively, she said.
“They were really getting downhill on us, so we were constantly having to pull so much help,” Binford said, “and when you’re pulling help you’re in really poor rebounding position, so we need to do a better job of being able to guard and build better walls as a group. We certainly didn’t do that well today.”
ACU’s Madi Miller had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and teammate Maleeah Langstaff supplied 13 points and 10 boards. Bella Earle had 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Wildcats (3-2) led 19-17 after the first quarter and 35-31 at halftime.
The Bobcats went on a 9-2 run spanning about six minutes in the third quarter to take a four-point lead, tying their largest of the game, but an 8-2 run by the Wildcats to close the quarter put them back ahead 49-47 going to the fourth.
In that third-quarter run for MSU, Leia Beattie contributed a three-point play, and Dylan Philip, Grace Beasley and Lexi Deden all had layups.
Beattie finished the game with 16 points, thanks in part to a trio of 3-pointers, and four rebounds.
In the fourth quarter, Beattie hit a 3-pointer to give MSU a 54-51 lead with 6 minutes, 45 seconds to play. ACU then received buckets from Addison Martin, Aspen Thornton, Miller and Langstaff to go ahead 58-54.
Beattie hit a pair of free throws, and Langstaff had a layup to make the score 60-56 with 2:07 to play. Beattie hit a fastbreak layup with 1:17 left, and Darian White hit three free throws to give MSU its last lead at 61-60 with 39 seconds remaining.
Miller hit the go-ahead 3-pointer on ACU’s next possession, and the Wildcats sealed the game at the foul line from there. Binford said the Bobcats struggled to play consistent defense, and it showed most unfortunately down the stretch.
“We only had one knockout, which is three (stops) in a row,” she said. “Definitely credit to Abilene. I thought they did their job in attacking us and keeping us on skates all night.”
Making matters worse, MSU made just one of its final 11 shots.
Beattie’s performance came three days after scoring a career-high 27 in a win at San Jose State on Tuesday. Her continued aggression offensively was a promising sign, Binford said.
“I think she’s looking to score more,” she said. “She’s somebody that can score in a lot of different ways beyond the 3-point shot. She’s got a great pull-up jumper, and she’s also going to get to the rim. We just love the fact she’s being more attack-minded and taking ownership of looking for those opportunities. I think the other players really trust her to do that.”
Absent from MSU’s lineup Friday was Kola Bad Bear, who had an injury. Binford didn’t offer many details beyond saying the forward is “day-by-day right now. Fortunate we’re going to get her back.”
In light of Bad Bear’s injury, Beattie’s scoring paired well with the 20 points from White, who also had eight rebounds. White scored just four against San Jose State, but she had 10 rebounds and two assists in that game.
“She just didn’t score as many points (Tuesday), but we had some other kids able to play off her,” Binford said. “I think what makes Darian so special is she’s always going to impact a stat sheet, and she’s going to get others involved. In the (SJSU) game, she was creating the opportunities by rebounding so well, and this game we needed her to score. When you have Kola down and you don’t have that point production from Kola, I thought our guard play between her and Leia really picked up.”
Beasley and Katelynn Limardo each had seven points.
With Bad Bear sidelined, the team’s other post players had trouble scoring in her stead. Deden had four points, and Taylor Janssen had two. Marah Dykstra and Lindsey Hein both missed their only field goal attempts.
The Bobcats will hope to find more defensive stops and inside-outside scoring balance on Sunday against North Texas. That game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.