Montana State’s Leia Beattie, left, and Katelynn Limardo wrestle the ball away from Providence’s Reed Hazard on Nov. 7.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Montana State took three separate leads in the fourth quarter against Abilene Christian on Friday but couldn’t make any one of them stick.

The Bobcats had trouble stringing together offense and, even more damaging, getting defensive stops on the other end. The Wildcats pieced together a 6-0 run in the final 31 seconds to beat MSU 66-61 in the teams’ first game of the University of North Texas Fall Feast tournament in Denton, Texas.

Montana State forced ACU into 14 turnovers, winning more possessions that way, but the Bobcats were outrebounded 44-34. Ten of those rebounds for the Wildcats were on the offensive glass.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

