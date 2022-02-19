Montana State was looking to bounce back. Check.
The Bobcats were out for revenge. Check.
All things went according to plan Saturday against Southern Utah.
Nine days removed from losing a fourth-quarter lead on the road to this same Thunderbirds team, and two days removed from allowing 33 points in the fourth quarter in a rare home loss to Eastern Washington, the Bobcats made up for recent miscues with a 65-47 win at Worthington Arena.
For a time, MSU also had trouble putting away Northern Arizona on Feb. 12, but the Bobcats did ultimately win that game. Saturday against SUU was a strong statement and a return to normal. Montana State led the entire game and never gave Southern Utah an opening to get back into it.
“We talked about the last three games and losing those fourth-quarter leads and just flipping the switch of not playing not to lose and (instead) playing to win,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “They responded well to that. They knew this was an important game. (Friday’s practice) was not fun for anybody, so I thought we responded in a great way.”
With the win, Montana State (17-10, 12-4 Big Sky) maintained position near the top of the conference and created some separation from Southern Utah. Idaho State beat Sacramento State on Saturday to improve to 13-4 in the league, keeping its half-game lead over MSU. The Bobcats now have a one-game lead over SUU, which sits in third place.
MSU was outrebounded by 23 in the first meeting with the Thunderbirds (15-10, 11-5). MSU won that battle 51-44 on Saturday. The Bobcats’ defense was also vastly improved. SUU shot 35.1% in the first meeting but just 26.8% (15 of 56) in the second.
Montana State forced four Thunderbirds turnovers before SUU was able to attempt a shot in the first quarter. That kind of activity remained for the remainder of the game, and Southern Utah turned it over 15 times in all.
“Everyone was locked into our gameplan tonight,” Katelynn Limardo said. “It was to force turnovers and (have) communication. Our communication really helps everything else.”
Montana State limited the Thunderbirds to 5-of-30 shooting overall and just eight points in each of the first two quarters.
MSU, by comparison, shot 13 of 33 (39.4%) in the first half and led 33-16 at the break. Seven Bobcats entered the scoring column in the first 20 minutes.
Southern Utah missed 10 consecutive shots during a stretch spanning from the first quarter into the second. And later in the second, the Thunderbirds missed six more in a row.
“We had to make some adjustments the second time around because we just couldn’t keep them out of the paint the first time,” Binford said. “We made some changes defensively to try to be a little more supportive or more protective of the ball and keeping it out of the paint.”
Southern Utah had its best offensive quarter in the third, when it shot 7 of 13 overall, including three 3-pointers. SUU outscored MSU 21-18 in those 10 minutes. But its offense faded away again in the fourth, scoring just 10 points.
MSU had allowed SUU, the second highest-scoring team in the league coming in at 71.8 points per game, to reach 70 points during their first overtime meeting. On Saturday, SUU’s 47 points tied for its lowest of the season ( Dec. 7 against Colorado).
“Of course from our last meeting with Southern Utah, we really had a chip on our shoulders to get them back,” Kola Bad Bear said. “I think we hit them harder than they were expecting.”
Bad Bear tallied 10 points with nine rebounds. Limardo led MSU with 12 points and added seven boards and two blocks. Darian White contributed 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. With her second rebound in the first quarter, White became the first true point guard in MSU’s history to eclipse 1,000 points, 400 rebounds, 300 assists and 200 steals.
Leia Bettie had nine points and six boards. Off the bench, Lexi Deden scored six points and had seven rebounds, and Taylor Janssen scored five points with two blocks.
MSU also honored its two seniors before and after the game. Ashley Van Sickle had five points and Gabby Mocchi had eight. Both seniors had five rebounds.
“A team effort all the way through,” Binford said. “And when you have to beat the best you have to have everybody come in and be an impact. They certainly did that today.”
Montana State will play its four remaining regular season games on the road. That stretch starts Monday at Portland State, a game that was rescheduled from Feb. 10 due to COVID-19 protocols within the Vikings program.
“You have to win championships away. That’s where you have to find ways to win,” Binford said. “That’s where you have to be together.”