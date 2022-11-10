Ella Johnson, a 6-foot-2 forward from Elk River, Minnesota, has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Montana State women’s basketball program, announced MSU head coach Tricia Binford on Wednesday.
Johnson led Elk River to a 17-10 overall mark as a junior before ending its season in the semifinals of Section 8-4A where she poured in 25 points. For her efforts, she was a Northwest Suburban All-Conference honoree for averaging 10.5 points per contest.
Johnson was part of North Tartan youth basketball for six seasons. Last winter, she was member of its 17U EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) squad – one of the top 32 programs in the nation. Eight of the 11 players on the roster signed with NCAA Division I programs, including South Carolina, Michigan, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
“Ella comes from the prestigious EYBL program North Tartan and can impact the game on both ends of the floor,” Binford said. “She is fast, can play inside-out and has great passing skills for our high-low offense.
“On the defensive end, Ella has the ability to guard a 1-5 and disrupt offenses with her length and ball pressure. We are thrilled for her to join the Bobcat family as she embodies our culture of excellence in the classroom, on the court and in the community.”
A four-year letterwinner in basketball, Johnson was a 2020-21 all-conference honorable mention pick, and was named most improved player as a sophomore. An outstanding athlete, she also lettered in volleyball and track and garnered all-conference accolades in both sports, as well.
Off the court, Johnson is a two-time all-state academic selection and a two-time distinguished academic achievement award winner.
