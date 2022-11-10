Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Ella Johnson, a 6-foot-2 forward from Elk River, Minnesota, has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Montana State women’s basketball program, announced MSU head coach Tricia Binford on Wednesday.

Johnson led Elk River to a 17-10 overall mark as a junior before ending its season in the semifinals of Section 8-4A where she poured in 25 points. For her efforts, she was a Northwest Suburban All-Conference honoree for averaging 10.5 points per contest.

Johnson was part of North Tartan youth basketball for six seasons. Last winter, she was member of its 17U EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) squad – one of the top 32 programs in the nation. Eight of the 11 players on the roster signed with NCAA Division I programs, including South Carolina, Michigan, Minnesota, and Nebraska.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you