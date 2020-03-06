Tricia Binford worried if her team had the energy for another challenge.
After a win at Southern Utah on Wednesday, Montana State’s head coach said the Bobcats woke up at 4 a.m. Thursday for a flight two hours later. After travel delays, the team finally arrived at its hotel at 9 p.m.
Binford woke up Friday not knowing if the Bobcats would be ready. Yet at their morning shootaround, MSU’s players were lively and cheerful.
“There’s just all this energy and all this fun,” Binford noticed.
While the Bobcats could have suffered from exhaustion or could have even become tired of each other late in the season, they showed no signs of slowing down.
Montana State pulled away in the second half for a 73-63 Big Sky win at Northern Colorado on Friday in its regular-season finale. With the Big Sky regular-season championship and the conference tournament’s No. 1 seed secured, the Bobcats (23-6, 19-1 Big Sky) finished 10-0 in road conference games and built on their conference record for Big Sky wins in a single season.
“It says a lot about these girls, the ability to be ready night in and night out,” Binford said. “The ability to go on the road and tough it out even when it’s not going your way. Today was a perfect example of it not being easy.”
The Bobcats led the Bears (12-17, 8-12) by just two points entering halftime. Binford noted UNC made putting together scoring runs difficult because of rebounding as the Bears won the battle on the boards 42-36.
So MSU had to steadily work its lead up. While only making 5 of 17 (29%) 3-pointers, the Bobcats hit 46% of their shots. They forced UNC into 22 turnovers and turned them into 14 points while recording 15 points on fast breaks.
“They’re pretty physical,” Binford said of the Bears. “We just had to clean things up.”
Binford believes a reason for MSU’s road success has been its depth, which has been the team’s strength all season no matter the venue. That balance allows the Bobcats to remain rested because they can trust more players to produce.
MSU leading scorer Fallyn Freije totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double, but she was in early foul trouble. So as she missed time, others stepped up.
Oliana Squires led the Bobcats with 15 points and Darian White added 12. Seven MSU players scored at least seven points.
As the Bobcats picked up their offensive production in the second half, the Bears couldn’t keep up. The final result was MSU’s untarnished road conference record.
“I’m just really proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish,” Binford said. “It takes tough kids, and we have some tough kids. It takes consistent kids, and these kids have practiced hard every day. They’re focused, but they’re also having fun.”
Before the year began, Binford told the Bobcats to divide the season into three parts. The first was the preseason, a time in which they should mesh together and learn about each other’s styles.
The second was the slog of the regular season, especially the conference schedule. While the Bobcats finished their nonconference slate 4-5, they came back to win 19 of their next 20 matchups with Big Sky foes.
Now the Bobcats hope to continue to win away from home as the top seed at the Big Sky tournament in Boise, Idaho, next week.
“You’ve got to be all about the journey,” Binford said. “Cutting down the nets is one thing, but we’re not doing our job if we’re not enjoying the six to seven months to get to those nets.”
