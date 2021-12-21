Montana State women fall to No. 19-ranked BYU in nonconference finale By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Dec 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Montana State's Taylor Janssen goes up against BYU's Emma Calvert on Tuesday at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Kola Bad Bear fights for positioning with BYU's Sara Hamson on Tuesday at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Katelynn Limardo works against BYU's Kaylee Smiler on Tuesday at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. The biggest takeaway from Montana State's loss to BYU on Tuesday was the need for a heightened sense of urgency.Defensively, on the glass and in executing on offense, the Bobcats could not match the 19th-ranked team in the country on their home floor.MSU showed flashes of promise against the Cougars but ultimately ceded an 89-67 decision at Worthington Arena. Led by 21 points from Shaylee Gonzales and 15 points and 18 rebounds from Lauren Gustin, the Cougars shot nearly 50% from the field for the game before finally settling at 48.6% (35-72). BYU scored at least 19 points in each quarter but never allowed Montana State to score more than 20.“I think a lot of the things we did tonight were on our end,” Darian White said. “I’m not taking anything they were doing because they’re a very talented team, but I think we made it a lot worse of a game than what it should have been.”The Cougars improved to 10-1 and snapped Montana State’s six-game winning streak.BYU’s ball movement led to 10 different players tallying an assist. Collectively the Cougars had 23. BYU also outrebounded the Bobcats 45-40 and outscored them in the paint 44-28.“They’ve got all the pieces,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “They’ve got size, they’ve got athleticism, they’ve got really talented players. They disrupt you defensively, but on the offensive end, their actions, they put a lot of points on the board for a reason.”Montana State (7-6) kept the game competitive for about the first 12 minutes before BYU really began pulling away.In the first quarter, the Cougars opened an 11-4 lead, but Katelynn Limardo hit 3-pointers on two consecutive possessions to get within one point. Taylor Janssen followed with a bucket for MSU’s first lead. BYU’s Kaylee Smiler and MSU’s Gabby Mocchi traded 3-pointers and the lead on the ensuing possessions before the Cougars closed on an 8-1 run to take a 22-16 lead after 10 minutes.“Especially on offense a lot we’re sharing the ball a lot, getting it into the post play and then we can kick it out for open 3s,” Janssen said of where the team was strong early. The Bobcats started the second quarter with five quick points — a jumper from White and a 3-pointer from Kola Bad Bear — to trim the deficit to 22-21. The Cougars then went on a 12-2 run over the next four minutes to go ahead by double digits for the first time.White hit a pair of free throws with 4 minutes, 13 seconds before halftime to halt that run and get the Bobcats back within nine points. But a 3-pointer by Tegan Graham pushed the lead back to 12, and the Cougars never led by fewer than 11 points the rest of the way.BYU’s lead swelled to 29 in the fourth quarter.“Our defense in general, our communication, the way we normally play, our offense, everything was just a little off tonight,” White said.White led the Bobcats with 13 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists and three steals. Janssen scored a season-high 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Bad Bear scored 10 points, and Mocchi and Leia Beattie each scored seven.With the loss, Montana State’s nonconference schedule came to a close. The Bobcats went 5-6 in that portion of their season. Now their attention turns to restarting Big Sky play next week against Weber State and Idaho State. MSU is already 2-0 in the league after wins against Northern Colorado and Sacramento State earlier this month.Binford said the stakes only get higher from here. She said the team's sense of urgency needs to be more consistent."I think we're going to see the value of earning and executing your possessions and the communication on the defensive end," Binford said.The BYU loss, as well as the non-Big Sky slate as a whole, has forced the Bobcats to look at where they are lacking. They still see a lot of room for growth."I'm hoping that going into conference we can piece that together," Janssen said, "and then we can all start playing together at a higher level we all know we can."

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Tags Byu Msu Sport Basketball Cougar Darian White Taylor Janssen Lead Tricia Binford Parker Cotton