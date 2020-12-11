Off a Montana State miss, Dru Gylten grabbed the rebound and ripped it away from anyone who could have taken it.
Gylten zipped up court, commencing Utah’s transition offense. She stopped and handed the ball off to Kemery MartÍn, who then drove down the lane. Before the Bobcats could catch up, MartÍn dropped a bounce pass off to Lola Pendande for a wide-open layup.
MSU called timeout, but it wouldn’t stop Utah’s run. The Bobcats were tied with the Pac-12 opponent with less than nine minutes left. But they couldn’t keep up.
The Utes scored 15 unanswered points over a four-minute span midway through the fourth quarter en route to a 73-63 win over Montana State on Friday in Salt Lake City.
The Bobcats (1-2) were facing a challenging stretch. Several personnel within the program intermittently missed time during preseason practices because of coronavirus quarantines. Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford worried this might affect her players’ conditioning.
Friday marked MSU’s third game in six days. The Bobcats looked ready in their season-opening win over North Dakota on Sunday. However, they couldn’t keep up with BYU’s offense in their loss on Thursday, which snapped their program record 18-game win streak.
The Bobcats couldn’t recover from a slow start in an eventual loss at BYU, their first defeat since January last season. However, Darian White ensured MSU wouldn’t start off the same way.
The preseason all-Big Sky point guard scored MSU’s first seven points. She tied the game at 26 with an acrobatic reverse layup midway through the second quarter. Later, she converted on a drive, then moments later drew an offensive foul on the ensuing inbounds pass. She smiled when she rose to the floor, knowing she lifted her team.
At the end of the second quarter, White drove, drew defensive attention and kicked out to Tori Martell for a wide-open corner 3. This provided the Bobcats their two-point lead going into intermission. White had racked up 15 points by halftime and concluded with 21 on 10-of-19 shooting to go with three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
While White thrived offensively, the Bobcats found a defensive rhythm after the first quarter. Early in the second, Binford switched from a zone to a man-to-man defense out of a timeout.
This derailed the Utes, who were fresh off a six-point win at No. 15-ranked Oregon State on Tuesday. The Bobcats compiled an 11-0 run. They more effectively clogged up passing lanes as Utah tried to force the same passes that had worked to begin the game.
Down by two points, Madison Jackson made an impressive dive to take a possession away from the Utes. She finished with 11 points and four steals. Plays like this kept the Bobcats within reach as they fought to gain control.
In the first half alone, the Bobcats forced 12 turnovers, including four in a four-minute stretch, and scored nine points off of them. By the final buzzer, MSU had forced 20 turnovers and turned them into 21 points.
With seven freshmen, the Bobcats are tied for the youngest team in the country. Their inexperience was evident in their loss at BYU, Binford admitted. Before the season, the coach repeatedly pointed out she would have to find the right rotations and the best situations for those underclassmen to thrive.
MSU freshman forward Katelynn Limardo provided some offense early with a 3-pointer and a driving layup that gave MSU the lead late in the second frame and further momentum. Limardo concluded with 10 points.
Binford has also harped on MSU’s offensive balance. After their first game, the Bobcats led all Division I teams with 14 3s. Against BYU, they were just 3 for 20 from deep.
But the Bobcats changed up their strategy. White and others made more of a concerted effort to drive to the hoop and let plays unfold from there. They scored 30 of their points in the paint. They finished the game 21 of 66 (32%) from the field and 4 of 17 (24%) from 3-point range.
But this wasn’t enough for the Bobcats to hold onto the win. Utah utilized a pressure defense to limit the Bobcats to 12 points in the final quarter while scoring 22.
The Utes ended up with 10 fastbreak points and a 42-36 rebounding advantage. They made 27 of 58 shots (47%) and 12 of 27 3-pointers (44%). Utah’s bench chipped in 33 points, as Martin ended with a team-high 12. Four Utah players recorded double-digit points. Gylten totaled 13 assists, as all but four of Utah’s makes came off of assists.
The Bobcats’ next scheduled game is Thursday at Portland. As close as they were to victory Friday, they realize they still have improvements to make.
