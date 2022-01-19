Montana State entered Monday’s meeting with Idaho with over two weeks of rest since last playing on New Year’s Day, the result of three postponed games due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Vandals, by comparison, were faced with playing their third game in five days — their regularly scheduled Thursday and Saturday games, followed by the matchup with MSU that was postponed from Jan. 6.
The Bobcats had to regain their lungs and their legs after such a long break from competition, but they still felt they could take advantage of Idaho’s whirlwind schedule.
MSU hit four 3-pointers to start the game and led for more than 39 minutes on their way to a 79-69 win. Mission accomplished.
“I think it was really big for us to get that energy going right from the beginning,” forward Taylor Janssen said, “and then it didn’t seem like we were off for two weeks. We were just right back in it.”
In an attempt to keep her players as fresh as possible, head coach Tricia Binford utilized quicker rotations than normal. Janssen, who had 12 points against the Vandals, believes that tactic paid off.
“We wanted to run them out of the gym,” she said. “I think that’s what we were trying to do, just getting up and pushing and making sure that we took advantage of them being tired.”
The win pushed Montana State to 8-8 this season with a 3-2 mark in the Big Sky. The Bobcats are hoping Monday was a sign of things to come because they have a whirlwind schedule of their own coming up: three games in five days.
That stretch starts at 7 p.m. Thursday against Northern Arizona at Worthington Arena. MSU then hosts Portland State at 2 p.m. Saturday. And on Monday, the Bobcats will face rival Montana at 7 p.m. at home in the second of MSU’s rescheduled games from the first week of January.
MSU’s four-games-in-seven-days stretch is bound to test the resiliency of the team. For that reason, it was important to win the first one against Idaho.
“This was a good win to get because we know we’re still capable of it, and we just have to build from this game,” guard Darian White said. “I think we’re still taking really big steps. Obviously there’s things we need to work on, but I think coming out here and doing what we did tonight after the break is a really, really good positive thing that we can look at.”
MSU’s games against Idaho and Montana were initially postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bobcats’ program. Their road game at Southern Utah, originally scheduled for this past Saturday, was postponed because of complications with the Thunderbirds. A new date for that contest has not been announced.
For the second consecutive season, college basketball teams are seeing the effects of the highly transmissible virus on their regular season. That also makes winning Monday — and winning the rest of the way — even more important.
“Every game is super critical,” Binford said. “You don’t know how many games you’re going to be finishing with.”
Northern Arizona (7-6, 4-1) enters Thursday’s game as the second-highest scoring team in the league at 73.7 points per game, seven points better than fourth-place MSU. NAU also allows the most points per game in the Big Sky (71.7), while Montana State is just one spot better (70.5).
The Lumberjacks are the best shooting team overall (45.7%) and on 3-pointers (39.8%), making them very dangerous in the first 10 seconds of the shot clock, Binford said.
Against Idaho, Binford credited the Vandals (3-12, 2-4) for burning the Bobcats in transition, but she also said those struggles defensively might have come from poor communication as a result of the quick rotations she implemented. It will be a key to watch during the NAU contest.
Portland State (5-7, 0-4) is near the bottom of the league in scoring (61.3), scoring defense (68.3) and overall shooting (36.5%). Montana on Monday will offer a threat similar to NAU. The Griz (10-4, 3-2) are third in offense (69.5) and first in team defense (58.3). They are second in rebounding margin (7.2) and are in the top three in shooting (43.0%) and 3-pointers (35.1%).
Portland State is currently last in the Big Sky standings, but NAU is third and Montana fourth. MSU sits fifth, and how it navigates the upcoming stretch will be helpful to create some separation in the logjam at the top of the league.
Sure to help that effort is the return of 5-foot-9 junior guard Madison Jackson, who was cleared to play in early January after suffering a hand injury in November. Against the Vandals, she had five points, including a 3-pointer, with one steal and one rebound in 16 minutes.
Coming out of a 16-day layoff, Jackson’s availability added depth to the guard rotation that relies heavily on White, Ashley Van Sickle, Katelynn Limardo and Leia Beattie. Going forward, Jackson will be vital in keeping the workload for others at a more manageable level.
“I thought that was a big key for us having her back in the rotation. We’ve been throwing a lot of minutes on their legs,” Binford said, referring to the other guards. “Jack is one of our highest-energy kids on the defensive end, and (Idaho) is a team you really have to guard well to keep them out of the paint. Jack was a big part of that.”