A tiring week looked like it could end in disappointment at several points Saturday. Montana State didn’t let the rough moments lead to a loss, though.
The Bobcats (16-9, 11-3 Big Sky) escaped Flagstaff, Arizona, with an 83-77 win over Northern Arizona (11-11, 8-6) on Saturday afternoon at the Walkup Skydome. MSU rebounded from its first loss in nine games to remain a half game back of first-place Idaho State in the conference standings.
“It was a really physical game,” MSU coach Tricia Binford told 406mtsports.com over the phone. “I was really proud of our kids keeping composure, staying together and just doing what it took down the stretch to finish the game really well.”
MSU fell into a 13-4 deficit around the four-minute mark of the first quarter but emerged out of it just as quickly, entering the second quarter tied 16-16 and going up 39-25 at halftime. The bench sparked MSU’s 35-12 run, with Lexi Deden leading the charge. The sophomore from Missoula finished with six points (3 of 4 shooting), five rebounds and two steals.
“Her disruptive impact defensively was huge for us,” Binford said. “We got some really good energy from the bench there.”
The lead got as large as 17 points, but NAU finished the third quarter on a 15-7 run to pull within nine.
“The first half, we really locked in on the defensive end,” Binford said. “The third quarter was a nemesis. It was just a really challenging quarter for us. Way too many points we gave up, got a little bit loose offensively.”
The Bobcats again looked like they’d pull away, going up 67-54 with 7 minutes, 50 seconds remaining. The Lumberjacks promptly went on an 11-2 run aided by two MSU turnovers. NAU’s full-court press forced two more turnovers after that, but its offense couldn’t take advantage. The Bobcats held a 76-68 lead from 2:14 to 0:46. The Lumberjacks couldn’t cut the deficit below four points.
“It’s hard to win on the road, and our kids found a way in the fourth,” Binford said. “NAU did a great job in their press, but just really proud of finishing it through the adversity.”
Gabby Mocchi led MSU with 15 points (5 of 11 from the field, 3 of 5 from 3-point range), while Leia Beattie scored 13 (4 of 7, 3 of 6), Kola Bad Bear scored 12 (5 of 8 on field goals), Darian White had 11 (3 of 10) and Katelynn Limardo added 10 (5 of 6 on free throws).
NAU’s Lauren Orndoff scored 24 points (10 of 15 from the field).
MSU built a 12-point lead in the second half of Thursday’s game at Southern Utah but lost it and fell 70-60 in overtime for its first loss since Jan. 1. They were outrebounded 58-35 against SUU, including 21-9 on the offensive glass.
NAU narrowly finished with more rebounds on Saturday: 36-32 overall and 15-14 offensively.
It would’ve been easy to lose steam and focus Saturday, considering the Bobcats were in their fifth state in six days.
They traveled to Idaho on Sunday and earned a wild comeback win over the Vandals the next day. MSU got on another flight to Portland on Tuesday and was back in the air Wednesday because the game at Portland State scheduled for Thursday was pushed back because of COVID-19 issues within the Vikings’ program. The Bobcats made up a COVID-postponed game at SUU on Thursday instead and flew to Flagstaff a day later. MSU’s flight back to Bozeman scheduled for Saturday night was canceled, Binford said, so the team will leave Arizona on Sunday morning.
Fortunately for the Bobcats, they’ll spend the next week at home. They’re scheduled to face Eastern Washington at Worthington Arena on Thursday night.
“Credit the team and their chemistry,” Binford said. “They’ve really had a special week, as far as their time together.”