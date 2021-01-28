Montana State had forced a defensive stop, slowed the pace down and set up a plan to move the ball, just like it’s wanted to all season.
After the Bobcats secured a defensive rebound, Darian White dribbled over to MSU’s bench. Head coach Tricia Binford issued direction before White nodded and turned back to the court.
White drained down the shot clock and game clock to ensure the Bobcats would have the final possession of the third quarter. She bounced a pass over to Katelynn Limardo and cleared out. Now with the ball, Limardo calmly dribbled toward the free-throw line, then rapidly crossed over to her left. She had gained enough space from her defender. She drained the shot just as time in the frame expired.
The Bobcats bench was jubilated. Few people were in attendance, but it didn’t eliminate their desire to defeat their rival yet again.
“‘Cat-Griz is just unmatched,” MSU junior Gabby Mocchi said. “It’s just a fun rivalry game.”
Playing just how they wanted, the Bobcats thwarted Montana 70-46 on Thursday at Worthington Arena.
MSU (8-5, 5-2 Big Sky) has now defeated the Grizzlies (7-5, 4-3) five consecutive times and in 10 of their last 12 meetings.
“You go into every season respecting the rivalry,” Binford said. “It’s such an incredible thing to have. … You know both teams have this one circled every year.”
Binford, in her 16th season, credited her players for her program’s success against the Grizzlies. She’s emphasized eliminating distractions and remaining focused.
Bobcats senior Tori Martell pointed out she’s never lost to the Griz at home.
“Obviously this rivalry is very fun and intense,” Martell said. “We still had so much fun today. … We found a way to make it as normal as we could for a ’Cat-Griz game.”
Last season, the Bobcats cut down their nets after defeating the Grizzlies at Worthington Arena. MSU was celebrating its Big Sky regular-season championship, and it happened in front of raucous fans who had just seen their team stymie their opponent.
This season, similar to many aspects of life in the past year, is remarkably dissimilar. Noise was instead artificially blasted in the venue. Bobcats baskets preluded just limited applause and cheers, as enthusiastic as they were, instead of hundreds making noise.
The beginning of the game echoed this dissonance. After seven minutes, the Grizzlies led the Bobcats by just 3-2. The two foes exchanged missed open shots, especially near the hoop. In transition or set-up plays, it didn’t matter.
Martell said the Bobcats might’ve shown more intense jitters if the stands had been packed.
“We definitely showed anxiety in the first quarter,” Binford said. “’Cat-Griz is a little bit different.”
Eventually, the Bobcats began to play like they did when they defeated Northern Arizona twice a week ago, their first conference sweep of the season. MSU trailed by three late in the first half. After that point, the Bobcats outscored their rival 23-10 to take a 10-point lead at intermission.
The Bobcats dictated the tempo. They converted defensive success into offensive opportunities. They turned UM’s 14 turnovers into 12 points. They corralled nine offensive boards and converted them into 10 second-chance points.
To conclude the first half, White lobbed a pass from near midcourt over to Martell at the right wing for a wide-open 3-pointer. This lifted the Bobcats to a double-digit lead before the break.
“I think we’re finally getting our chemistry together,” Martell said. “It’s been a good transition from the first few games.”
The Bobcats outscored UM 19-8 in the third. As frustration on the Grizzlies sideline grew, MSU’s energy picked up.
The Bobcats moved the ball quickly, an issue for their previously stagnant offense.
In the third, MSU’s Lexi Deden jumped on a loose ball in the paint as Grizzlies players were jogging to their offensive end. As they began scrambling back, Deden pushed the ball out to White at the perimeter.
The sophomore point guard took a few moments, diagnosing the scenario before her. She took a few dribbles toward the paint, rose up for a floater and drained it. MSU led by 14.
“We had our hands full,” Binford said, “and I think we made the stops we needed to create some offensive opportunities.”
Martell scored nine of her game-high 18 points in the third alone. White concluded with 13 points and Mocchi recorded 12 points and nine rebounds. Ten Bobcats scored.
The Grizzlies made 31% of their shots and 26% of their 3-pointers. They committed 23 turnovers to MSU’s eight. Abby Anderson led UM with 10 points.
“My raw emotion is not really relevant right now,” Grizzlies head coach Mike Petrino said after the game. “They’ve got all the control in this so-called rivalry. And if we wanted to make it a rivalry, we’ve got to compete and finish.
“Tricia is a really good coach,” he added. “They’ve got a championship program.”
Martell pointed out, because of their frustration, the Grizzlies will be even more desperate to win when these two teams face off again at noon Saturday in Missoula.
Binford said these rivalry games are usually draining, especially emotionally. Normally, the Bobcats have more time to recover. This time, they have just two days.
“They have a great arena, and we just need to be ready,” Mocchi said. “We just have to play our best.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.