Montana State players celebrate after defeating Sacramento State on Saturday at Worthington Arena.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The lasting lesson is that Montana State cannot keep giving up big first quarters and expect to compete. The immediate takeaway is that it’s possible to win in spite of those slow starts.

The Bobcats overcame a 17-point deficit in the first quarter on Saturday to ultimately beat Sacramento State 61-60 at Worthington Arena.

MSU head coach Tricia Binford likened her team’s start to last season’s NCAA Tournament game against Stanford (20-0 after one quarter) and earlier this season against Arizona State (25-7). The Bobcats couldn’t come all the way back in either of those games, but Saturday was different.


Montana State guard Grace Beasley contends for a ball with Sacramento State guard Kahlaijah Dean on Saturday at Worthington Arena.
Montana State guard Darian White shoots over Sacramento State guard Benthe Versteeg on Saturday at Worthington Arena.
Montana State forward Kola Bad Bear looks for a way around Sacramento State forward Solape Amusan on Saturday at Worthington Arena.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

