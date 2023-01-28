The lasting lesson is that Montana State cannot keep giving up big first quarters and expect to compete. The immediate takeaway is that it’s possible to win in spite of those slow starts.
The Bobcats overcame a 17-point deficit in the first quarter on Saturday to ultimately beat Sacramento State 61-60 at Worthington Arena.
MSU head coach Tricia Binford likened her team’s start to last season’s NCAA Tournament game against Stanford (20-0 after one quarter) and earlier this season against Arizona State (25-7). The Bobcats couldn’t come all the way back in either of those games, but Saturday was different.
“This proved that you’re able to (win),” Binford said. “That’s great for our kids to understand they’re never out of a game. We also want to learn from our first quarter. We had way too many errors, and we’ve got to be a lot better than that.”
By the fourth quarter, MSU was clinging to its one-point lead that would be the final margin. The Hornets had three offensive rebounds in the final 1 minute, 16 seconds, giving them plenty of opportunities to take the lead, but they wound up missing their final five shots.
The outcome wasn’t decided until the last of those attempts, however. Sacramento State’s Solape Amusan hauled in the team’s 16th offensive rebound with 12 seconds left and the Hornets called timeout. When play resumed, the Hornets eventually got the ball in the hands of Kahlaijah Dean, the Big Sky’s second-leading scorer who had already scored 28 points. She muscled her way to the elbow at the top of the lane against MSU’s Darian White and attempted an awkward fadeaway jumper that didn’t even draw rim as time expired.
MSU’s players couldn’t remember being part of a bigger comeback win with the Bobcats or even in high school.
“This was a really good game for us where we got down early but then we fought back hard and were able to pull it out,” Leia Beattie said.
The Bobcats (15-7, 8-2 Big Sky) trailed the entire game up until Beattie hit two free throws with 5:32 to play in the fourth quarter, giving her team a 55-54 lead. Amusan answered quickly with the last of her six 3-pointers that gave her 18 points as the Hornets’ second-leading scorer.
After a media timeout, White drove into the lane and scored high off the glass to tie the game 57-57.
Kola Bad Bear, who finished with a team-high 17 points, scored in the lane for a 59-57 lead, but Dean matched her on the other end. With 2:37 left, Bad Bear scored again in the paint — the last field goal for either team. Dean split a pair of free throws with 1:51 remaining for the final points.
Sacramento State (15-5, 6-3) had been leading the Big Sky entering this weekend, but the Hornets lost at Montana on Thursday to give first place over to MSU. With MSU’s win, that lead is now 1.5 games entering the second half of league play.
“Obviously we know the stakes coming into this game, fighting for the No. 1 spot, but we still have a lot of season left, of course,” said Bad Bear, who also had six rebounds. “But I think it was like, ‘OK, who wants it more?’ ‘We do.’”
White finished with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals for MSU. Fellow starters Katelynn Limardo and Lexi Deden contributed eight and four points, respectively.
Over three-quarters of Sacramento State’s offense came from Dean and Amusan; nobody else scored more than five points. MSU won the bench scoring 19-3 with nine points from Beattie and five each from Grace Beasley and Taylor Janssen.
“We don’t miss a beat,” Bad Bear said of the team’s reserves. “If anything, they bring more energy coming in, and I think we build off that.”
The Hornets’ starters certainly had the upper hand to begin, though. They built a 19-2 lead by making six of their first 10 shots while MSU missed its first dozen. Sac State hit seven 3-pointers in the first quarter alone (and finished with 12 on 30 attempts for the game).
MSU’s first six points came on free throws from Limardo, Bad Bear and White. Limardo hit a 3-pointer to make the score 22-9, and it was 25-13 by the end of the first. It wasn’t all the way back, but there was some traction.
Sac State won the second quarter 11-10 with Dean scoring eight of those points.
The tide began to shift in the third quarter after MSU started on a 10-0 run with buckets by Limardo, Bad Bear, Deden and Janssen that cut the lead to three. The Bobcats wouldn’t get any closer until the fourth.
The Hornets, with the help of their offensive rebounding prowess (10 in the fourth quarter alone), attempted 20 shots in the final quarter but only sank three. After scoring 25 points in the first quarter and 36 in the first half, they were limited to 24 points in the final 20 minutes. MSU’s switch to a zone defense played a large part in that.
“We really came together with that zone,” Beattie said. “We knew they wanted the ball in (Dean’s) hands with that high ball screen. We just had to make it look as congested as possible for her so she wouldn’t get those wide-open layups.”
White and Beasley handled most of the defense on Dean during the game, but everybody had to know where she was at all times.
“Really talented player. And our job is to make her earn the shots that she gets,” Binford said.
Dean shot 5 of 15 in the second half and 8 of 23 for the game. She made eight of 10 free throws.
Eight more conference games remain in the regular season. MSU’s goal now is to continue to build its lead in hopes of securing the top seed at the Big Sky Tournament next month in Boise, Idaho.
The Bobcats have won six games in a row since their last loss, an 85-80 decision on Jan. 7 against Northern Arizona. MSU will go on the road for its next two games, starting against NAU on Thursday and at Northern Colorado on Saturday.
“It’s not going to get any easier,” Binford said, “so we have to continue to get better.”
