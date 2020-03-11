BOISE, Idaho — From the locker room, to the postgame press conference, to the concourse where she greeted fans, Blaire Braxton walked around CenturyLink Arena with an ice pack on her left knee.
After four years of grinding through practices, experiencing the highs and lows of college basketball and sacrificing personal success for the team’s, the recovery was well deserved.
Minutes earlier, Braxton launched her body in front of Northern Arizona’s Khiarica Rasheed and dove on the floor to intercept an inbounds pass with 18 seconds remaining. Montana State led by only three. The Bobcats needed a stop. Braxton made it happen.
Madison Jackson grabbed the loose ball, and MSU held on to beat NAU 76-71 Wednesday in the Big Sky semifinals.
“I said, ‘There’s however much time left on the clock,’” Braxton recalled, “‘Let me get this ball out of one of their best players’ hands.’”
The top-seeded Bobcats (25-6) entered the tournament as the favorites. They fended off a pesky Northern Colorado team Tuesday. They did the same a day later after trading runs all game with the upset-minded No. 5 seed Lumberjacks (16-15).
In key moments in the fourth quarter, MSU showed what it has all season. Darian White, the conference’s freshman of the year, made crucial steals and baskets. Fallyn Freije, the Big Sky MVP, helped push the lead to double digits. Braxton, who bought in fully to her role coming off the bench, made the game-saving play.
MSU will play in the conference championship at 1 p.m. Friday with an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament at stake.
“It’s really that time of year to be quite honest,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said. “It’s about when you can get stops and kids be ready to make plays.”
MSU scored 22 points off NAU’s 20 turnovers. The Bobcats maintained their lead throughout the entire second half even though the Lumberjacks constantly made threatening pushes. MSU, as close as the game was, proved to be better than its competition.
In the past two months, the Bobcats won an overtime contest and a double-overtime game and learned from a double OT loss, their only one in conference play. They blew teams out and flaunted their array of offensive contributors, but they also learned to win ugly, relying on any of their seven go-to players throughout the year. They came back to win after they trailed by 15 and another time by 16, against this same NAU team.
“It’s not something you can just turn the switch on so to say when you get to tournament time,” Freije said. “I think it’s a big part of how we’ve played all year, definitely helps us down the stretch.”
The Bobcats won a day later with the same margin of victory.
After 19 wins in 20 regular-season conference games, MSU entered the tournament as the favorite. In addition to the accolades for White and Freije, Binford was named Big Sky coach of the year. She believes the Bobcats continually receive opponents’ best shots. But that’s forced the Bobcats to rise, too.
Earlier in the season, MSU nitpicked its performance, even after blowout wins. The Bobcats searched for ways to improve, knowing any complacency could derail their path to glory. Now they’re content to simply be moving on, knowing their season-long goal rests just 40 minutes away.
“This is tournament time,” Binford said. “This is where you bring it. It’s where it’s really fun.”
On Tuesday, Binford observed her players were a bit jittery during the team’s shootaround. MSU held on to beat the Bears, but she felt something was off.
A day later, the Bobcats returned to their normal selves, heating up as the game went along, never squandering the lead after halftime and bouncing back each time NAU made it close.
“This team just looked like today, this a business trip,” Binford said. “It’s time to go to work.”
The work began at the very start. Between starting lineups being announced and the opening tip, teammates told each other they needed to win hustle plays, corral 50-50 balls and make the plays that lead to wins.
“I think we did that,” said Braxton, who grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, “but I can’t preach it if I don’t do it.
After Tori Martell swished a 3 to end the first half, MSU led by seven at halftime. The Lumberjacks came within four just three minutes into the third quarter. The Bobcats then pushed their lead to nine, but Nina Radford cut it to four entering the fourth.
Radford finished with a game-high 21 points and forced Binford to assign White to her on defense. White, who has led MSU on back-to-back days with 19 points each game, has also been one of the Bobcats’ best defenders. She finished with three steals and even more deflections that led to turnovers.
With seven minutes remaining, White canned a 3-pointer from the left wing in front of MSU’s bench. Binford whipped her arm into the air to celebrate, then clapped to encourage her team on defense. White then grabbed the defensive rebound after a miss, and Freije hit a layup to push the lead to double digits.
The Lumberjacks called timeout, and Bobcats assistant coach Julian Assibey pumped his fist as players congregated on the bench.
“We don’t rely on one person. Anyone any given night steps up,” Freije said. “We’re just so balanced and I think that’s just so fun for us to play with. We all bought into our roles.”
But just like the Lumberjacks did all game, they fought back once more. They came as close as three points with a minute and a half left when Lauren Orndoff hit a layup and a free throw.
The score stayed 74-71, and NAU held the ball with the chance to tie the game on its final possession.
Then Braxton tipped it away, MSU sealed the win and a trip to the conference championship was earned.
“Hats off to Blaire this game,” Freije said. “I think she was totally the most important piece of this puzzle.”
