MISSOULA — Montana guard Sophia Stiles grabbed the defensive rebound, dribbled up the floor and passed off to a teammate. The ball found her again a short time later in the left corner.
Her 3-pointer was uncontested and sliced through the net.
After the Grizzlies got a stop against Montana State on the next possession, Stiles rebounded again and found her way to the other basket for a layup.
Two buckets 38 seconds apart set the tone for the entire second half Saturday and were representative of UM’s greatest strength — for one night anyway. Whether for an offensive rebound, a corner 3-pointer or a short jumper in the lane, the Griz were everywhere they needed to be at exactly the right time.
Montana snapped a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry series with the Bobcats, winning 71-57 on its home floor at Dahlberg Arena.
MSU’s modest two-game winning streak came to an end as, with ball screen after ball screen and backdoor cut after backdoor cut, Montana got the Bobcats’ defense out of sorts.
“We just needed to be a little bit sharper during those actions,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “People know who each other are at this point, and that’s why you can’t have those kinds of breakdowns this time of year.”
Montana State (18-11, 13-5 Big Sky) entered the evening a full game back of conference-leading Idaho State, which survived a scare from last-place Portland State earlier Saturday. With the loss, MSU is now 1.5 games back of the Bengals with two games to play. ISU has just one game remaining — Wednesday at Southern Utah.
“I think we took maybe a step or two back today (defensively),” MSU point guard Darian White said. “(We have to focus on) bringing our ball pressure back up again, communicating better and not having the little breakdowns we had this game.”
Stiles, who shot 0 of 9 from the field in Montana State’s 73-59 win on Jan. 24 in Bozeman, fared much better in the rematch. She finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
She wasn’t alone in having a bounce-back game. Carmen Gfeller, after scoring just five in the first game, erupted for a career-high 34 points on Saturday. Fifteen of her points came in the second quarter as part of a 17-point first half.
“When their pieces are going, they’re going to be very, very good,” Binford said. “Stiles did a great job attacking the rim. Gfeller scored in multiple ways. But overall, we just didn’t get possession counts in our favor either, and we were struggling on the offensive end.
“We need to create more mistakes on our opponents so we can get out and run. We just never got into that kind of (groove) today.”
Gfeller was 5 of 7 on 3-pointers and 7 of 8 from the foul line. Abby Anderson also had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists for UM.
The Griz overcame 12 turnovers and the absence of leading scorer Sammy Fatkin (13.4 points per game), who has not played due to injury since Feb. 5.
The Bobcats only got as close as five points in the second half, at 37-32 in the third quarter following a fast break layup from Katelynn Limardo. A 7-0 Montana run followed, and the Bobcats never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.
“They came out, played really physical from the start and did a great job with the tempo,” Binford said of UM. “We just didn’t respond to the situations, and it got really loud in here.”
White scored nine points and had six rebounds, two assists and two steals for MSU. Leia Beattie had 13 points with seven boards, and Limardo had seven points. Missoula Sentinel High graduate Lexi Deden looked at home for a while in the first half, scoring 10 points to help keep the game close through the first 20 minutes. She finished with a team-high 14 points.
“It was nice playing for a Missoula crowd,” Deden said. “I took it upon me. I know what this is like. I think the experience here and just growing up here, it was kind of my element. And I like the crowd.”
Montana State and Montana shot 25% and 20% from the field, respectively, in the first quarter, leading to a 9-8 Griz lead after 10 minutes. Montana shot no worse than 60% from the field in any of the remaining quarters. The Griz finished 25 of 50 overall. MSU was 19 of 58 (32.8%).
Montana State will wrap up the regular season with games at Sacramento State and Northern Colorado on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. Binford wants to see more trust from her team and have her players reminded of how much heart is in their huddle.
“When we’re playing well we have a lot more assists,” Binford said. “Our assists were down and they did a good job. They did some things where they locked in on our shooters a little more today, so we’re going to have to find ways to get our teammates involved.”