BOISE, Idaho — In stride, Tori Martell caught a bounce pass as she barreled toward the hoop.
Sacramento State’s Milee Enger stepped in front, a last-second desperation attempt to stop Martell. The Montana State senior went forward with her layup fearlessly anyway.
The ball fell through the hoop. Enger was called for the foul. MSU’s lead was extended.
The Hornets couldn’t prevent the Bobcats from reaching their next destination.
The No. 3-seeded Bobcats defeated No. 11 Sac State 66-55 on Tuesday at Idaho Central Arena in the Big Sky tournament quarterfinals.
The Bobcats will play No. 2 Idaho at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament semifinals.
The last time the Bobcats played in Boise, the world was vastly different. With full attendance allowed, they were to compete in the conference championship. After going a conference-record 19-1 in regular-season Big Sky play, MSU was set to make a run at an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Instead, the rest of the tournament was canceled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. MSU’s seniors, the school’s most winningest class in school history including current assistant coach Blaire Braxton, saw their careers abruptly end.
A year later, life is still far from normal. Fans were allowed to attend, but in limited numbers.
Pregame cheers were less audible. Coaches and referees wore masks. Reserves sat on chairs spaced apart on the sideline.
But it was basketball all the same.
After the Bobcats (17-6) defeated Sac State to conclude the regular season, MSU head coach Tricia Binford brought attention to last year’s tribulations. The Bobcats weren’t satisfied with how last season ended.
After defeating Sacramento State twice last week during the regular season, Binford reiterated her team’s goal: win a conference title.
That quest this week began with the Hornets. Last week against them, the Bobcats played like two different teams.
Mirroring their series last week, the Bobcats didn’t begin how they wanted to Tuesday. In their first game last week, MSU converted 29% of their shots. The Hornets were in control for most of the contest and led as late as the fourth quarter before the Bobcats eventually avoided an upset.
To start on Tuesday, Jordan Olivares scored on a three-point play for Sacramento State, which was fresh off of an upset victory over No. 6-seeded Montana on Monday night.
At a timeout midway through the first quarter, the Bobcats had made just 1 of 8 shots and were facing a 9-3 deficit.
On Friday, the Bobcats made 43% of their shots as Martell made seven 3-pointers in MSU’s regular-season finale. That different MSU team appeared following the timeout.
The Bobcats began funneling the ball to whoever was in the post and began to dominate in the paint. On one play, Lexi Deden faked left, spun right and hit a short fadeaway jumper. The next, Gabby Mocchi caught a pass, pivoted into the paint and sank a hook shot.
The Bobcats substituted another whole five players in a minute later, utilizing their depth. Seemingly immediately, Ava Ranson drained a 3-pointer from the right wing.
This was part of a 14-3 run for MSU, which was 6 for 8 in that stretch, in a four-minute span to take back control of the contest.
The Bobcats also flourished defensively, similar to their last game a week ago. After Sacramento State corralled a defensive rebound, Ashley Van Sickle ripped it away, giving Montana State another possession. This led to another open Martell drive along the baseline and an eight-point Bobcats advantage.
The Hornets (3-22) closed the second quarter with an 8-0 run. They cut the lead to as few as four points in the third. But it proved inconsequential.
The Bobcats ensured they would never relinquish the lead or control of the contest. Following an offensive rebound midway through the third frame, Katelynn Limardo made a 3-pointer to give the Bobcats an eight-point lead. Just 25 seconds later, Martell made a 3 of her own following a Sac State turnover.
The Hornets never came as close to stealing the game away again. The Bobcats were determined to move on.
