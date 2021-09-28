Montana State women begin preseason drills, Rhema Gardner replaces Peyton Ferris as director of ops By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff ColtonPool Author email Sep 28, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State head coach Tricia Binford talks during a game on Jan. 9 at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tricia Binford began her 17th year as Montana State head coach on Tuesday as excited as she was in the fall of 2005.Binford returns 11 letterwinners, including four starters from last season’s squad. During the 2020-21 campaign, the Bobcats featured one of the youngest squads in the nation. The team recorded a 17-7 overall mark and a 13-3 Big Sky record. For her efforts, Binford garnered co-Big Sky coach of the year honors, despite a third-place league finish.“We’re super excited to get going,” Binford said. “This team is hungry and has taken every day to win the day. They’re filled with champion habits, and we’ll use this time to continue building chemistry and preparing ourselves to beat the best. We have a preseason schedule filled with top-50 programs. We’ve got no games off, which is going to prepare ourselves for the Big Sky Conference.” Highlighting the returners will be reigning Big Sky defensive player of the year Darian White. Last season, the Boise, Idaho, product led the Bobcats in scoring (14.5 points per game), rebounding (5.1 rebounds per game), assists (91), steals (65) and free throws made (101). White was an all-Big Sky first-team selection.Also returning to the starting lineup are Gabby Mocchi, Kola Bad Bear and Katelynn Limardo. Mocchi, a 6-foot-1 senior from Champlin, Minnesota, entered MSU’s starting rotation against Northern Colorado on Jan. 7 last season and finished with 17 starts, averaging 6.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest.Bad Bear, a junior forward from Billings, started 21 of 24 games and chipped in five points and three rebounds per outing. Limardo, a 6-2 forward from Silver City, New Mexico, started all 24 games as a true freshman and averaged 6.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while finishing second on the squad with 33 3-pointers.Binford also welcomes back letterwinners Lexi Deden, Taylor Janssen, Madison Jackson, Leia Beattie, Ava Ranson, Ashley Van Sickle and Kenzie Stumne. Mocchi and Van Sickle will be MSU’s lone seniors on a young squad.“After having such a young squad last season, we’re really focusing on our consistency,” Binford said. “We’re becoming more vocal, and I feel we are further ahead at this time than last year. The returners know what the expectations are, and the newcomers are benefitting from the veterans helping them with the dynamics of practice, which in turn allows them to compete and go hard.”The three newcomers added to the mix include Lindsey Hein, a 6-6 center from Forsyth, Mia Hughes, a 5-10 forward from Woodinville, Washington, and Casey Ardern, a 5-5 guard from Wodonga, Australia.MSU graduated Tori Martell and Sidney Zieske from last year’s squad, while Sydney Stensgard transferred to Northern Colorado and Skye Lindsay-Rogers retired from the game. Gardner named director of basketball operations at MSURhema Gardner, a former standout at UCLA and assistant coach at Cal Poly Pomona, has been named MSU’s director of basketball operations.Gardner replaces Peyton Ferris, who left the Bobcats program in early September to pursue teaching and counseling opportunities in the Belt school district.“We’re excited that we were able to bring in someone from such a prestigious and successful program,” Binford said.“Rhema is a servant-leader, she’s got high energy, she’s tremendously positive and her experiences and challenges as a player are going to be extremely helpful for our program,” Binford added. “Our kids are really going to learn from her, not only in regard to basketball, but with life experiences.”Gardner has been assisting with the growth of a Los Angeles-based luxury athletic wear brand CARBON38. Previously, she served as an assistant coach at Cal Poly Pomona during the 2015-16 season where she assisted with compliance, fundraising, social media, travel and academics.As a standout at UCLA, Gardner played her first two seasons for the Bruins in 2010-11 and 2011-12 before sitting out the next year due to injury. Gardner played in 26 games during the 2013-14 campaign before becoming an undergraduate assistant in 2014-15.As a sophomore, the 6-1 forward scored a career-high 18 points against McNeese State and finished with 20 starts while posting 12 games in double-digit scoring.Gardner, a native of Upland, California, graduated from UCLA in 2015 with a degree in sociology. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 