Montana State women beat Utah Valley for fifth consecutive win By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Dec 11, 2021 4 hrs ago For the first half of Saturday's game against Utah Valley, Montana State's defense was everything the Bobcats wanted it to be. In the second half, the offense followed suit.Buckets were tough to come by for the first 20 minutes, but that changed as the game grew older and the Bobcats eventually claimed a 67-58 win over the Wolverines at Worthington Arena. MSU (6-5) ran its winning streak to five games.“A team like Utah Valley, they were picked first in their conference for a reason,” Montana State head coach Tricia Binford said. “You’re going to have to work for great shots. They’re not going to be easy to come by. We got a little hotter in that second half.” Utah Valley, which beat Montana by 13 on Thursday, dropped to 5-4 this year with Saturday’s loss.The teams were tied 8-8 at the end of the first quarter and 22-22 at halftime — an offensive slog both ways. To Binford, that pointed to a strong defensive effort. The Wolverines shot just 3 of 15 in the first quarter and 38.5% overall for the first half. They were just 1 of 9 on 3-pointers.“I was really excited at halftime as far as getting them to lock in to what they were doing right to keep us in this game,” Binford said. “Your identity starts with your defense, and that was our most complete 40 minutes we’ve had so far.”The Bobcats’ shooting woes dissipated in the second half. They shot 15 of 25 overall (60%), which included seven 3-pointers.“In the beginning we were just really cold,” guard Darian White said. “We just relied on our defense to carry us through. We went to the locker room, we were proud of our defense and we said our shots are going to start falling eventually.”White embodied that mentality especially well. She was limited to two points in the first half, but she tallied 12 in the second to finish with 14 points. During a minute-and-a-half stretch in the fourth quarter, White hit three straight shots, including a 3-pointer, to turn a one-point lead into an eight-point lead with 6 minutes, 48 seconds to play.The Wolverines got the deficit down to four points, at 60-56, but Leia Beattie contributed a three-point play and White made four free throws in the final 23 seconds to seal the win. Beattie matched White with 14 points and added four rebounds and three steals. Kola Bad Bear, who had a 21-point, 17-rebound double-double against MSU-Billings on Thursday, put up 17 points and four boards against Utah Valley.After Thursday’s game, which the Bobcats survived in double-overtime, Bad Bear said that version of MSU is not what the players wanted going forward. Saturday’s game was a bit of a course correction in that regard.“All four quarters were a completely different team from what we saw on Thursday,” White said.Forward Gabby Mocchi earned her first start of the season for MSU, and she grabbed a season-best seven rebounds and matched her season high with seven points (also against MSU-Billings) in a season-high 28 minutes. She also had two assists and a block. Her presence, and that of Taylor Janssen, was valuable as Bad Bear battled foul trouble.Utah Valley center Josie Williams tallied 22 points and eight rebounds, but Binford praised Mocchi for her vocal leadership on the defensive end. Binford added that Janssen played the best post defense she had played all season.“Gabby’s always a great teammate and she’s very experienced, too. She does a lot of things right," Binford said. "(Williams) still put up a ton of points on us, but at the same time, it's a collective effort, and I thought Gabby was a big piece of that."Janssen contributed four points, four rebounds and three steals. Katelynn Limardo scored six points, and Ashley Van Sickle had five.Mocchi also scored six points and had four rebounds against Sacramento State on Dec. 4. She's put together three standout games in a row."I'm just happy to be able to step in at any time for my team," Mocchi said. "You always have to be ready."The Bobcats now have a week off until they play Seattle University at 2 p.m. Saturday back at Worthington Arena. Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 