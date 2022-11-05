Every player on the roster got into the game and all but one of them scored Saturday as Montana State opened its 2022-23 season with a 93-39 exhibition victory over South Dakota Mines at Worthington Arena.
In a display of depth that the Bobcats hope continues into the regular season, MSU shot 48.6% overall (35 of 72) and 47.6% on 3-pointers (10-21) against the Hardrockers. MSU forced 32 turnovers and turned them into 39 points on the other end. The visitors outrebounded the Bobcats 44-39 and grabbed 20 offensive rebounds, but most other aspects of the game went to Montana State’s liking.
“We came out shooting the ball really well,” head coach Tricia Binford said. “We really kept the game plan simple. I thought every kid gave us a lift in a really positive way. … I was really proud we didn’t really force (shots), we shared the ball and got really high-percentage shots. I loved the way we pressured the ball.”
MSU led 25-5 after the first quarter and 46-15 at halftime. The Bobcats only allowed the Hardrockers to shoot 22.4% (13-58) from the field.
“It was really nice to have to prepare for a new team and get back in that game routine of preparing for new defenses and offenses,” said junior Taylor Janssen, who recorded five points, four rebounds and four assists. “It’s hard going against your same team and the same action every single day, so to be able to change it up was really nice.”
Three players scored in double-figures for Montana State: senior Darian White with 16 points, junior Leia Beattie with 13 and redshirt freshman Lindsey Hein with 10. Plenty of others got in on the offensive action, though. Senior Kola Bad Bear tallied nine points with two blocks, senior Madison Jackson had eight points and five rebounds, freshman Dylan Philip had seven points and five steals, junior Grace Beasley had six points and seven assists and junior Katelynn Limardo hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
“It gets us all excited because there’s not one person on our bench that cannot contribute to our team,” Jackson said. “We are so deep in our bench. I honestly feel bad for Bin trying to pick and choose because we all work together out there.”
That much seemed evident in the team’s first outing of the season. Also off the bench, junior Lexi Deden had four points, three rebounds and three steals; freshman Marah Dykstra had four points and four boards, junior Ava Ranson had two points, one assist and two rebounds; and freshman Mattie Olson hit a 3-pointer and had one steal.
“It’s encouraging when your bench is just ready,” Binford said. “It’s hard to be on the bench, not sure and not knowing when your minutes are going to get called. But everybody was ready to come in and give us a great lift.
“The freshmen looked super comfortable out there. I thought they were super settled.”
Mines’ Lauren Herman led the Hardrockers with eight points to go with six rebounds. Naomi Hidalgo added six points and seven rebounds.
Bobcat have high hopes for regular season
Montana State will officially begin its regular season at 11 a.m. Monday against the University of Providence, an NAIA school from Great Falls. The Argos are the Bobcats’ only non-Division I opponent of the season.
Montana State, the defending Big Sky Conference champion, scheduled a challenging slate of non-conference games to not only prepare itself for league play, but also to increase its Rating Percentage Index for potentially a higher seed in the NCAA Tournament if the Bobcats make it that far once again.
“It’s really great that our coaching staff is able to get those high-profile games so that when we get into conference play we’re well prepared for that,” Beattie said. “I think it’s a great learning experience for us in the preseason to be playing Pac-12 teams, BYU, we have Arizona State at home. Those are big games.”
Indeed, after playing Providence, MSU is at BYU in Provo, Utah, on Nov. 12 and then hosts Arizona State on Nov. 15. November also includes games against North Dakota, at San Jose State, a two-game swing against Abilene Christian and North Texas in Denton, Texas, after Thanksgiving and a home game against South Dakota State, which is ranked No. 23 in the preseason Associated Press poll.
In December, the Bobcats can further prove themselves at Wyoming, at home against Saint Mary’s, against LSU and Nevada in a tournament hosted by Oregon State in Maui, and at home against Cal Poly.
“I think it’s going to test our composure,” White said. “Playing against teams that are going to take away our first and second actions, just being able to rotate the ball and wait to take the best shot available, the best shot for the team. I think that’s going to prepare us for conference when we’re in those tough situations at the end of the shot clock or close games.”
White was a unanimous selection to the All-Big Sky Preseason Team a year after winning the Big Sky’s Tournament MVP award and being named Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Her presence alone gives the Bobcats a strong case for being the first back-to-back tournament champions since Montana from 2007-09. There’s a lot of work still to do to get to that point, though.
“We’re going to have a target on our back this year, no doubt,” said White, who was also named Preseason MVP. “I think people are going to be coming at us. Our biggest challenge this year is probably just going to be ourselves. Taking that next step of being consistent and doing what it takes from each individual to do their role in order to win the game.”
MSU had an uneven non-conference performance last year, so a large point of emphasis leading up to this season has been one of consistency and not playing down to an opponent’s level. The Bobcats want to be the best version of themselves every game, and they believe that will be enough to reach similar heights as last year.
“Bin has been pushing us to be our absolute best,” Jackson said.
Added Janssen: “I think (the NCAA Tournament appearance) definitely fuels us, but I think our losses in our rough preseason last year are what fuels us more. We’re not letting that happen again.”
The team returns almost all of last season’s core, so the expectation remains high internally, but also externally. The Bobcats were picked first in the Big Sky’s preseason coaches’ and media polls.
“It is the expectation here,” said Bad Bear, who joined White on the Big Sky’s preseason team. “I think it’s even raised higher because we don’t just want to win the conference. We don’t want to just play in the tournament. We want to win in the first round.”
The chances of that get higher if the Bobcats successfully navigate their tough non-conference schedule and once again emerge as Big Sky champions. A stronger body of work would go a long way toward improving the team’s No. 16 seed from last year, which netted MSU a first-round game with then-defending champion Stanford.
The Bobcats lost that game 78-37 after being outscored 20-0 in the first quarter. Despite the result, that game is looked at as a learning experience.
“I think it showed us a different type of eliteness that we really haven’t gotten the chance to compete against at the Big Sky level,” Bad Bear said. “It motivates us to want to be like that and raise the bar and raise the standard for Montana State women’s basketball.”
So far, the team’s freshmen — Philip, Dykstra and Olson — have impressed in practices, and they performed well on Saturday.
“I think they could make an immediate impact,” White said. “They’re great learners, and I’m excited to see what they can do.”
Hein, a 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman, played well at the start of last season before suffering a foot injury that would keep her out for the rest of the year. Her presence in MSU’s post rotation and her abilities on both sides of the floor will be a welcomed addition.
“It’s such a different look when we go with her, and we want to take advantage of that size,” Binford said.
Beattie expects the team to benefit from several years of playing together, coupled with the “seamless” addition of the three freshmen and Beasley, a transfer guard from Washington. That cohesion can take a team a long way.
“Last year we were able to bring it all together at a time when it really mattered, even when we struggled in that preseason time,” Beattie said. “This year we’re looking to be more consistent in the preseason and then have that carry over to our conference games. Our ultimate goal is to get a better seed in the tournament so that we have a chance to win that first round game.”
