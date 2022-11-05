Let the news come to you

Every player on the roster got into the game and all but one of them scored Saturday as Montana State opened its 2022-23 season with a 93-39 exhibition victory over South Dakota Mines at Worthington Arena.

In a display of depth that the Bobcats hope continues into the regular season, MSU shot 48.6% overall (35 of 72) and 47.6% on 3-pointers (10-21) against the Hardrockers. MSU forced 32 turnovers and turned them into 39 points on the other end. The visitors outrebounded the Bobcats 44-39 and grabbed 20 offensive rebounds, but most other aspects of the game went to Montana State’s liking.

“We came out shooting the ball really well,” head coach Tricia Binford said. “We really kept the game plan simple. I thought every kid gave us a lift in a really positive way. … I was really proud we didn’t really force (shots), we shared the ball and got really high-percentage shots. I loved the way we pressured the ball.”


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

