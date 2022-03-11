MSU SUU WBB
Montana State guard Darian White pump fakes on her way to the hoop during a game against Southern Utah  on Feb. 19 at Worthington Arena.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

BOISE, Idaho—Montana State defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 Friday afternoon in the Big Sky Conference Championship game at Idaho Central Arena. 

Darian White scored 17 points, Leia Beattie scored 16 and Kola Bad Bear had 13. Ava Ranson scored eight off the bench. 

The Bobcats earned the Big Sky's automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament, which begins next week. MSU will learn the time, date, location and opponent for its tournament game over the weekend. 

This story will be updated. 

