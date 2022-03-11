Montana State guard Darian White pump fakes on her way to the hoop during a game against Southern Utah on Feb. 19 at Worthington Arena.
Subscribe
BOISE, Idaho—Montana State defeated Northern Arizona 75-64 Friday afternoon in the Big Sky Conference Championship game at Idaho Central Arena.
Darian White scored 17 points, Leia Beattie scored 16 and Kola Bad Bear had 13. Ava Ranson scored eight off the bench.
The Bobcats earned the Big Sky's automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament, which begins next week. MSU will learn the time, date, location and opponent for its tournament game over the weekend.
This story will be updated.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.