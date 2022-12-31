Let the news come to you

Montana State head coach Tricia Binford captured her 300th career victory as five Bobcats reached double-figures, led by Darian White’s game-high 25-point performance, en route to a 92-84 win at Eastern Washington on Saturday afternoon.

Montana State (8-6, 1-1) jumped out to a 22-4 lead after the opening quarter and held a 15-point advantage at intermission. The Bobcats were sparked in the opening half by White and Lexi Deden with 10 and eight points, respectively.

“We put a lot of responsibility on Darian’s shoulders,” Binford said. “She came out very aggressive on both ends of the floor and really set the tone for us.”


