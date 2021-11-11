Montana State women announce trio of signings By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State women’s basketball head coach Tricia Binford talks to her team before the second half of a game against Carroll College on Tuesday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Montana State head coach Tricia Binford announced the signing of three high school standouts to join the Bobcat women's basketball team for the 2022-23 season.Signing National Letters of Intent are Marah Dykstra, a 6-2 forward from Vancouver, British Columbia, Mattie Olson, a 5-8 guard from Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Dylan Philip, a 5-8 guard from Ellensburg, Wash.Dykstra, who preps at Churchill Secondary in Vancouver, is a four-year letterwinner with the Bulldogs. She was the Vancouver Public Schools' most valuable player in 2018, 2019 and 2020. In addition, Dykstra garnered Sea to Sky Region MVP honors after leading her squad to the region title. Dykstra played club ball for VK Basketball, which won national championships in 2019 and 2021. She was nationals (AAU) MVP in 2019 and 2021, as well. And, for the past three seasons, Dykstra has been a targeted athlete for Team Canada.“Marah will play the four for us as she’s a post that can take it off the rim, take it coast-to-coast and make decisions in the open court which plays into our system,” Binford said. “She has an explosive first step, she can hit the 3 and she’s relentless on the glass. On the defensive end, Marah can really turn up the pressure. She’s got good length and is a lock-down defender. Marah can impact the game on both ends of the floor.”Olson, who preps at Skyline High School, is a three-year letterwinner and an all-state performer. Last season, she averaged 20.6 points per game and was the top scorer in districts 5 and 6. For her efforts, Olson was the Post Register Girls 4A and 5A Athlete of the Year. She also garnered all-High Country Conference first-team recognition. As a sophomore, Olson averaged 19.1 points for the Grizzlies en route to earning second-team all-state accolades.A versatile athlete, Olson led her soccer team to a third-place finish at the Idaho state tournament this fall and earned first-team all-conference honors. In track and field, she was a member of the state champion 4x100 relay team and was runner-up in the long jump as a junior.Olson played club ball with the Idaho Flash, the same program that produced current Bobcat Madison Jackson.“Mattie is a tremendous scorer and has a tough mentality,” Binford said. “She’s a gritty kid and is somebody in end-of-game situations that wants the ball in her hands. Mattie can score in a number of ways and is dynamic at getting to the foul line. She will also play well to our system on both ends of the floor. She has high character and is a strong competitor.”Philip, who preps at Ellensburg High School, is a four-year letterwinner for the Bulldogs. Over the past two seasons, she helped EHS to an overall mark of 36-4. As a junior, Philip was team captain and went over the 1,000-point plateau for her career. For her efforts, she was a first-team All-Central Washington Athletic Conference selection. As a sophomore, she also garnered all-league kudos and guided the Bulldogs to a district championship and a sixth-place state finish.Outside of basketball, Philip served as a team captain and was a first-team all-conference performer with the EHS soccer team, where she guided the squad to an undefeated season in 2020 and a league championship.“Dylan has a really quick trigger and is a great shooter,” Binford said. “She can light it up extremely quick and she has an endless motor. Dylan is a perfect fit for what we do defensively. She plays fast and hard and will do whatever it takes to get the job done. She’s the total package.” MSU volleyball adds highly touted classThe Montana State volleyball program welcomes perhaps its best class under head coach Daniel Jones, and speculation nationwide has the incoming Bobcat recruits ranked just outside the top 30 in the nation, according to PrepVolleyball.com.Joining the Bobcat program next season are Stacia Barker, a 6-2 middle blocker from Evanston, Wyo., Camryn Greenwald, a 6-2 middle blocker/rightside hitter from Woodbury, Minn., Mya Larson, a 5-10 outside hitter from Wahoo, Neb., Lauren Lindseth, a 5-9 libero/defensive specialist from Great Falls, Nellie Reese, a 5-10 setter from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Madilyn Siebler, a 5-10 outside hitter from Omaha, Neb.“This class all committed during COVID, and I think they’re one of the best recruiting classes we’ve had,” Jones said. “I have to tip my hat to our recruiting coordinator Cole Aiazzi. He did a really nice job finding them and did a really nice job building relationships with them. They all took unofficial visits without us seeing them. It’s a pretty unique class and I couldn’t be more excited.“They all came to camp this summer,” Jones added. “They’re all outstanding young women and possibly the highest level of volleyball we’ve ever brought in, in one class.”Barker was a 2020 Wyoming volleyball all-state selection and was a first-team all-conference pick, as well. The Red Devils are currently 23-7 on the season heading into the final weeks of play.A strong athlete, Barker also lettered in basketball and track. Last season, she was a second-team all-state selection and a first-team all-conference performer in basketball.Greenwald led East Ridge High School to a 9-0 mark in the Suburban East Conference this fall, its fourth straight league crown. In addition, the Raptors will make an appearance in the 2021 Minnesota State tournament. Greenwald, who led her team in hitting percentage, kill percentage and blocks as a junior, garnered Suburban East All-Conference accolades. She was an all-conference honorable mention choice in 2019. On Tuesday night, Greenwald was named to the Minnesota AAAA All-State squad.Larson is a 2019 and 2020 First-Team Super State selection at Wahoo High School, where she helped the Warriors to the 2018 and 2020 state titles. A three-time first-team Class C1 all-state pick, she also was also a three-time first-team all-Trailblazer Conference honoree, as well. Larson was a 2020 Max Prep All-American and was the PrepExtra Volleyball Player of the Year. In club ball, she was a member of the 2021 USAV 18 National Championship team.Lindseth, the daughter of former Bobcat great Kelly Modrow (1992-96), is one of the top players in the state of Montana and has led her high school squad to the No. 1 seed in the Class AA state tournament. Lindseth is a two-time first-team all-state pick and was a second-team all-state selection in 2018. An academic all-state honoree as well, Lindseth was the Class AA Eastern Player of the Year in 2020.Reese, a four-year letterwinner at Lake City High School, led her team to an 18-8 overall mark this season. As a senior, she was named first-team all-league playing in 5A Inland Empire. Reese also garnered the 2021 coaches award. In addition, she was a first-team all-league pick as a junior and a second-team all-league honoree as a sophomore. Reese helped guide the Timberwolves to a fourth-place state finish in 2019, and a state runner-up showing as a freshman.Siebler recently led her team to a third-place finish at the Nebraska Class A state tournament. The Warriors completed the season 27-12 overall. In addition, Westside High School was the 2021 district champion and was the Omaha Metro Conference runner-up. Siebler is a three-time all-state honorable mention pick. 