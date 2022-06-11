Montana State women’s basketball coach Tricia Binford announced the addition of Daniel Salle on Friday as director of basketball operations and radio play-by-play announcer for the 2022-23 season.
Last season, Salle served as sports information director at Carroll College where he managed and coordinated game day operations for 15 athletic teams, while also being responsible for the program’s media relations arm. Since 2018, he has handled play-by-play duties for Saints football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. He has also called the action for Helena Capital football and basketball.
“We’re thrilled to have someone with Daniel’s work ethic and passion for athletics on our staff,” Binford said. “He has a tremendous ability to manage multiple responsibilities with a pride for excellence.”
At MSU, Salle will oversee team travel and operations as well as the women’s basketball social media platforms.
Salle graduated from Carroll College in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies and a minor in history and social media.
Salle replaces Rhema Gardner, who recently accepted a director of basketball operations position at UC Santa Barbara. He will begin his duties at Montana State on Monday.
