Montana State women announce complete schedule By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Jul 26, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State women’s basketball head coach Tricia Binford shares a joke with her team before playing Northern Colorado on Jan. 9 at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State faces five teams that advanced to the 2021 NCAA Tournament as part of its 2021-22 schedule, which was released Monday.“Our preseason schedule is going to be tough and will test us every single night,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said. “Not only will we be playing against some elite competition with games against top 50 programs, but we will also face adverse road environments which will prepare us well for the Big Sky Conference season.”Following a home exhibition against South Dakota School of Mines, MSU opens its regular season slate against Frontier Conference champion Carroll College on Nov. 9. The Bobcats will then begin a stretch of six consecutive road games starting at Gonzaga on Nov. 11. The Zags captured the West Coast title last winter, posting a 23-4 overall record and a 16-1 league ledger en route to the NCAA Tournament. Montana State closes out its opening road swing with a stop in Las Vegas against UNLV on Nov. 13. The Bobcats travel to the upper Midwest, fulfilling home and home agreements with South Dakota State and North Dakota before Thanksgiving. MSU faces SDSU in Brookings on Nov. 18. Last season, the Jackrabbits went 21-4 overall and won the Summit League with a 14-0 mark. SDSU fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Montana State closes out its second road trip in Grand Forks against the Fighting Hawks on Nov. 20.MSU plays in its only regular season tournament Thanksgiving weekend when it travels to San Luis Obispo, California, for the Cal Poly Invite. The Bobcats open play against North Texas on Nov. 26, followed by the Mustangs on Nov. 27. Montana State opens December with Big Sky play facing Northern Colorado (Dec. 2) and Sacramento State (Dec. 4) in Worthington Arena. The two league contests start a six-game homestand for the Bobcats.“After a season with no fans, or limited fans, we can’t wait to get back in front of our crowd,” Binford said. “We’re very grateful for the support we received from our fans last season, and now we want to give them something back.”MSU will host MSU-Billings on Dec. 9 before closing out weekend play with Utah Valley two days later. The Bobcats defeated the Wolverines 66-63 in Orem last winter. Utah Valley went on to represent the Western Athletic Conference in the NCAA Tournament.The Bobcats close out its nonconference schedule prior to the Christmas break. MSU plays Seattle U on Dec. 18 and BYU on Dec. 21. Last winter, the Cougars went 19-6 overall and 13-3 in WCC action. BYU advanced to the NCAA Tournament where it upset Rutgers in the first round before falling to eventual runner-up Arizona, 52-46, to move on to the Sweet 16.Montana State resumes Big Sky play Dec. 30 at Weber State in Ogden, Utah. The annual 'Cat-Griz games take place Jan. 8 in Bozeman and Feb. 26 in Missoula. The Big Sky tournament will be held March 7-11 in Boise, Idaho. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bobcat Route Sport Ncaa Tournament Schedule Tricia Binford Homestand Montana Recommended for you