Grace Beasley, a 5-foot-7 junior guard from Melbourne, Australia, has transferred from the University of Washington to join the Montana State women’s basketball program, head coach Tricia Binford announced on Wednesday.
Beasley will sit out the remainder of the 2021-22 season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Beasley, who signed with Washington in May of 2020, redshirted the 2020-21 season while recovering from an injury. Beasley entered the transfer portal in the fall, following a coaching change within the Husky program.
“We’re thrilled to have Grace join our program,” Binford said. “She is a dynamic playmaker, a great ball handler and brings grittiness and toughness to our team. Grace really connected with our players during her visit and will lend maturity and leadership to the team.”
Prior to signing with the Huskies, Beasley played at Midland College where she was a two-time All-Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC) selection. She started all 59 games over two seasons, averaging 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game with a 1.5 assist to turnover ratio.
As a sophomore, she averaged 10.7 points and ranked second on the team with 7.5 rebounds per game. Beasley hit double-figure scoring in 17 games including two games with 21 points and posted four double-doubles. She helped guide Midland to a third-place finish at the midseason WNIT Tournament, earning all-tournament recognition after averaging over 11 points per game in three games.
During her freshman season, she finished one vote shy of earning Freshman Player of the Year honors while leading the Lady Chaps in scoring at 11.5 points per game. Beasley twice earned conference player of the week honors and posted her first collegiate triple double with a 15-point, 10-rebound, and 10-assist performance in a 93-60 win over Frank Phillips.
“Grace is an outstanding rebounder from the guard position,” Binford said. “She is a winner and is very hungry to get back on the court. Grace is a great decision maker and a is the type of player that makes an impact in all the statistical categories.”
Beasley attended Caulfield Grammar School in Melbourne, helping guide the team to back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017. She also was awarded All-Star Five in the Victorian Youth Championships Women's League in 2018 and the Waverley Falcons Youth League MVP the same year.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.