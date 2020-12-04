After multiple cancelations, Montana State has found new opponents to play this season.
The Bobcats announced Friday they added a game at Pac-12 foe Utah at 5 p.m. Dec. 11 and at Portland at 2 p.m. Dec. 17.
This means the Bobcats have five nonconference games lined up before they begin Big Sky play on Dec. 31 at Southern Utah. Teams need to play 13 games this season to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.
“Portland reached out to us needing a game,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said in a press release. “We were also fortunate to add Utah at such a late date. It takes an extraordinary amount of logistics to make it all work following all the protocols, and we are very thankful that we could work something out with both Utah and Portland.”
Montana State announced on Monday its game at Utah Valley was canceled, which was to be part of a two-game road trip with another game at BYU on Thursday lined up. Utah Valley’s games against Idaho State on Wednesday and UNLV on Saturday were also canceled after a positive COVID-19 test in the Utah Valley program.
This was the second canceled nonconference game for the Bobcats. Their original season opener against South Dakota School of Mines scheduled for Nov. 25 was also called off. Montana State athletic director Leon Costello told the Chronicle last week that MSU was still looking for possible nonconference games after that South Dakota School of Mines matchup didn’t happen.
The Bobcats still plan to open at home against North Dakota at 2 p.m. Sunday. Fans will not be allowed based on guidance from local health officials.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.