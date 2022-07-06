The Big Sky Conference office announced on Wednesday its 2022-23 women's basketball schedule following the league's transition to 10 teams.
One of the biggest changes in the upcoming slate is the lack of conference games early in the month of December. This change was made to allow all 10 full-time member institutions additional real estate to schedule non-conference competition where other teams may have similar availability.
As it's been in the past, the schedule is a double round-robin format, where every team will play each other both at home and on the road.
Montana State, the defending Big Sky tournament champion, begins league play Dec. 29 at Idaho and Dec. 31 at Eastern Washington. The Bobcats then return home to face Northern Colorado Jan. 5 and Northern Arizona Jan. 7.
MSU will face Idaho State (Jan. 12) and Weber State (Jan. 14) on the road before facing Idaho (Jan. 16) in one of two Monday games for the Bobcats this season. The first meeting with rival Montana is slated for Saturday, Jan. 21 in Missoula.
MSU then hosts Portland State (Jan. 26) and Sacramento State (Jan. 28) before hitting the road to take on NAU (Feb. 2) and UNC (Feb. 4). Weber State (Feb. 9) and Idaho State (Feb. 11) then come to Bozeman, followed by the Griz on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Finishing the regular season, the Bobcats will face Sacramento State (Feb. 23) and Portland State (Feb. 25) on the road before hosting Eastern Washington on a Monday in the regular season finale on Feb. 27.
MSU's non-conference schedule has not yet been finalized.
Another change fans may notice is an earlier conclusion to the regular season than in the past, which has been done due to the league's new tournament format that will begin on Saturday, March 4.
With an even number of teams, the league will also utilize five travel partners to minimize both missed class time and travel expenses.
The change in format comes following Southern Utah's departure from the Big Sky Conference.
The 2023 Big Sky Basketball Championships at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, is scheduled to run from Saturday, March 4 to Wednesday, March 8. This year, for the first time in league history, the women's title game will air on the ESPN family of networks.
Additionally, The E.W. Scripps Company holds first right to broadcast as many as eight women's or men's basketball games this season involving Montana or Montana State.
The league as a whole is also entering its second season on ESPN+, where every Big Sky Conference contest and every home non-conference game for all 10 full-time member institutions appear on the streaming service, unless the broadcast is aired on the ESPN family of networks.