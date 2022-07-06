The Big Sky Conference office announced this week its 2022-23 women’s and men’s basketball schedules following the league’s transition to 10 teams.
One of the biggest changes in the upcoming slate is the lack of conference games early in the month of December. This change was made to allow all 10 full-time member institutions additional real estate to schedule non-conference competition where other teams may have similar availability.
As it’s been in the past, the schedule is a double round-robin format, where every team will play each other both at home and on the road.
Montana State’s teams are the defending Big Sky tournament champions, and their schedules are mirrors of each other. When the women are at home on a certain day, the men will be on the road against the same opponent.
The only exceptions to that are the matchups with rival Montana, which are scheduled for the same days in the same location: Jan. 21 in Missoula and Feb. 18 in Bozeman, both of which are Saturdays.
The Montana State women begin league play Dec. 29 at Idaho and Dec. 31 at Eastern Washington while the men are at home. The women then return home to face Northern Colorado Jan. 5 and Northern Arizona Jan. 7 while the men take to the road for the first time.
MSU’s women will face Idaho State (Jan. 12) and Weber State (Jan. 14) on the road before facing Idaho (Jan. 16) at home in one of two Monday games for the Bobcats this season. The men have the same schedule, just at opposite venues. The first meeting with Montana then comes five days later on Jan. 21.
MSU’s women then host Portland State (Jan. 26) and Sacramento State (Jan. 28) before hitting the road to take on NAU (Feb. 2) and UNC (Feb. 4). Weber State (Feb. 9) and Idaho State (Feb. 11) then come to Bozeman. The men’s matchups all occur on the same days at the opposite sites. The second game with the Griz follows for both teams on Feb. 18.
Finishing the regular season, the women will face Sacramento State (Feb. 23) and Portland State (Feb. 25) on the road before hosting Eastern Washington on a Monday in the regular season finale on Feb. 27. The men’s games will be held the same days at opposite sites.
MSU’s non-conference schedules have not yet been finalized.
Another change fans may notice is an earlier conclusion to the regular season than in the past, which has been done due to the league’s new tournament format that will begin on Saturday, March 4.
With an even number of teams, the league will also utilize five travel partners to minimize both missed class time and travel expenses.
The change in format comes following Southern Utah’s departure from the Big Sky Conference.
The 2023 Big Sky Basketball Championships at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, is scheduled to run from Saturday, March 4 to Wednesday, March 8. This year, for the first time in league history, the women’s title game will air on the ESPN family of networks.
Additionally, The E.W. Scripps Company holds first right to broadcast as many as eight women’s or men’s basketball games this season involving Montana or Montana State.
The league as a whole is also entering its second season on ESPN+, where every Big Sky Conference contest and every home non-conference game for all 10 full-time member institutions appear on the streaming service, unless the broadcast is aired on the ESPN family of networks.