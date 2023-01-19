The weeklong camp at Montana State had just ended, and head coach Tricia Binford invited Lexi Deden into her office.
The rising senior at Missoula Sentinel came from a family packed with former University of Montana athletes. Deden’s father Mike was a high jumper at UM, and her mother Dawn played basketball there. A few aunts also played basketball for UM.
The Griz wanted Deden to continue that family legacy. Luring her to Bozeman would be a challenge.
Binford already had a large signing class, but she had just spent several days watching Deden hit 3-pointers, win every hustle play and outrebound everybody at the camp.
“I was like, ‘We cannot not offer this kid,’” Binford said, recalling the scene in her office this week.
And she knew a Griz camp was coming up soon, so she made her move.
“I said, ‘I don’t know if you need to go there. I think you should be a Bobcat,’” Binford said. “She said yes right then and there. It was one of the best offers and commitments we ever got.”
Now in her third season at MSU, every time Deden grabs a loose ball, scores in the paint or forces a turnover with her active hands, it serves as another example of why Binford wanted her in the first place.
“It flat-out came down to she’s a competitor,” Binford said. “And the more competitors you get on your roster and on your team, you’re going to be better, and she is flat-out that.
“I like to give her the nickname, ‘Disruptor.’ If there’s a ball that’s close to her, she’s going to be on the floor for it. She’s an effort kid and she’s a physical kid and she loves that style.”
That has been Deden’s brand for a while now. It dates back to youth basketball, when she’d force jump balls and dive on the floor so often that her father bought her volleyball knee pads.
“Everyone made fun of me, but I didn’t have black and blue knees anymore,” Deden said, laughing. “I didn’t really care.
“In high school I had to buy, like, no joke, 10 pairs of knee pads because I would just blow through them.”
Deden said she believes her physical approach to the game comes from her mother, who, as Dawn Silliker, scored 1,088 points in her Griz career from 1984-88. She also had 667 rebounds, 111 steals and 39 blocks in those four seasons.
“She always taught me to be aggressive,” Deden said. “I think I’m just such a competitive person. With another person on the floor I’m just like, ‘You’re not going to get that (ball). I am.’ I think that’s just the kind of person I am. I’m just going to go get that. It’s the same with life. I’m just going to go get what I want to do in life and what my goals are.”
Deden was initially drawn to MSU, in part, for its engineering program. She has changed her major within the last year to education, though, which has created a lighter academic load and offers another way she may be able to follow in her mother’s footsteps.
But instead of being an inside presence for the Griz, Deden is now a junior for the Bobcats and playing as well as she ever has.
The next game on MSU’s (12-7, 5-2 Big Sky) schedule is Deden’s favorite each year: at Montana Saturday at 2 p.m. She grew up attending Griz games at Dahlberg Arena and playing in youth camps on that floor. In high school, her Sentinel teams would face crosstown rival Hellgate there as well.
“Obviously, all the fans, I know them. I look in the crowd and I’m like, ‘I know you!’” Deden said. “I think it’s a loving relationship too with all of them because I have no hate toward them at all. I love Missoula. I love Bozeman. But I’m playing for the Cats.”
The Bobcats, Deden believes, still have potential to “skyrocket” this season. They’re all eyeing an opportunity to repeat as Big Sky Conference champions, but it takes a certain mentality to get there.
“This conference is crazy competitive,” Deden said. “Coach Bin has put us in this mindset where we have to win each quarter, and I think (focusing on) the little parts of what we have to do each quarter really has helped us. Instead of focusing on the broad, ‘Let’s go win a championship,’ I think that has really helped us.”
Deden was pushed into the starting lineup earlier this season during a four-game stretch when starting center Kola Bad Bear was out with an injury. Deden scored in double figures in three of those four games, including a season-high 17 in a home win over South Dakota State on Nov. 30.
When Bad Bear returned to the lineup, Deden came off the bench for the next four games, but she continued to stay hot. She was back in the starting five alongside Bad Bear on Dec. 31 at Eastern Washington, where she scored 16 points and had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in a win. Since then, she’s started the last five games and has averaged 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Binford said she was playing so well that the coaching staff had to find ways for Deden and Bad Bear to play at the same time, which puts added stress on opposing defenses. She added that Deden has matured and become a smarter player over time and she is “picking the options apart” on the offensive end.
On defense, Deden’s effort and effectiveness has always been there.
“Her defense is phenomenal and it is so frustrating to play against,” senior point guard Darian White said. “I always tell her, ‘I’m so glad I don’t have to play against you.’ She gets so many deflections and so many tips … it’s challenging to play against.”
For the season, Deden is averaging 20 minutes per game, which is more than either of the previous two seasons, and she’s third on the team in total points (164) and fourth in points per game (8.6). Additionally, she’s second in rebounds (85; 4.5 per game) and is tied for third in steals (22).
“She’s aggressive. She is so hard to go against on defense,” junior guard Katelynn Limardo said. “She always pokes the ball, she’s just an all-out defender. She is just a super hard worker too. We really love Lexi, and we’re really proud of her and the impact that she’s making.”
Deden came into this season hoping to grow her skill set and her role a bit more. She has clearly done so and credits first-year assistant Chris Mayes, her position coach, for a great deal of that. They study film together, and he helps her perfect certain post moves.
“Honestly, I think I’ve always seen that relentlessness out of her,” Bad Bear said, “and it’s just coming to light more because she is taking on a bigger role within this team. She’s so competitive, she’s going to want to make those big plays. I’ve always seen that, but everyone else is seeing it now.”
Deden said she learned a lot about herself as a sophomore, when her playing time was not as consistent as it is now. She started seven games but mostly came off the bench. Deden began playing more near the end of the season and wanted to make the most of every minute.
That mindset has carried over into this season, and it has resulted in her becoming one of MSU’s most important players.
“I think coach Bin has made me a better player in that way,” Deden said, “that every time I step on that court I’m lucky. I’m lucky to be there.”
