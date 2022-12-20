Sunny Smallwood received a message from one of her recruiting contacts in Canada. He wanted her opinion on a player he planned to invite to a prep school on the eastern side of the country.
Smallwood, the associated head coach at Montana State, reviewed the little bit of film that was available and replied emphatically, “She is good.”
His opinion validated, the contact opened a dialogue with the player about the prep school opportunity, but it was turned down. The player decided to finish her high school career and try to find a college in the United States to play for that way.
That opened the door for Smallwood to recruit Marah Dykstra to Bozeman.
“We just began the process of getting video so that we can see her play,” Smallwood said, “and at that point, when that was all happening, you couldn't recruit in Canada. It was either going into or in the middle of COVID. That was partly why she hadn't been seen (by other colleges) either.”
Indeed, the pandemic shut down Dykstra’s basketball activities for about 18 months in her native British Columbia, so being recruited was a challenge. She connected more with Smallwood after the coach saw her film from a tournament in Chicago — her team’s first games since having their high school contests canceled in the spring of 2020. Dykstra was just as impressive in those games as she had been when Smallwood initially reviewed the video tape sent to her by the prep school contact.
“As soon as we saw it, we were like, ‘This kid could be really good,’” Smallwood said.
Dykstra signed with the Bobcats in November 2021. Now, over a full year later, Dykstra is proving to be a valuable find — a 6-foot-2 forward who is contributing in her freshman season.
Through MSU’s 12 games, the Bobcats are 7-5 and Dykstra has started each of the last nine games. She is playing a substantial amount also — averaging 21.2 minutes, fourth-most on the team. Dykstra is averaging 4.8 points per game, but she has scored in double figures twice: 16 in a loss at Wyoming on Dec. 2, and 12 points on Dec. 12 in a home win against Saint Mary’s.
“I'm really blessed with my teammates. They put a lot of trust in me coming in early,” Dykstra said. “I didn't know how I would fit coming in, starting, but I'm really thankful that my team has surrounded me and trusted me with the ball.”
In her first start, on Nov. 18 against North Dakota, Dykstra scored just two points, but she had eight rebounds, three blocks, one steal and one assist. In the next game on Nov. 22 in a win at San Jose State, she had seven points and seven rebounds. More recently, she scored five points and had four rebounds in a win over Nevada on Sunday.
“She’s finding some different things in the system that play to her strengths in different ways to put points on the board,” head coach Tricia Binford said. “Marah is really doing a great job on the glass for us. That was the first thing we were really looking for.”
Dykstra has shot 42.2% from the field overall and is 3 of 10 on 3-pointers, and she is second on the team in rebounding (46 overall, 3.8 per game). She has drained 16 of 18 free throw attempts this season, giving her the best percentage on the team for players with 10 or more tries.
“My dad told me whenever I get to the line I just got to breathe and pretend no one’s in the gym,” she said after the Saint Mary’s win, when she went 6 of 6 from the line. “It's just me and the hoop. Every shot should be the same.”
Simon Dykstra, her father, coached her at Churchill Secondary in B.C., though a big chunk of her high school career was taken away because of the pandemic. It was during that time after her junior year that she decided college basketball in America is what she wanted for herself.
“You don't know how much you love something until it's taken away from you. That was basketball for me when we were completely shut down,” Dykstra said. “I had no way of playing basketball with anyone else but myself and my little sister. Just missing that so much drove me to realize, ‘OK, this is what I want to do with my life.’ That really sparked that passion in me. I just kind of grinded it out and stayed focused through the whole process.”
While making her college decision, she knew she wanted to find a “home away from home.”
“I didn't want to go somewhere where I felt like I was just going to be a player and not part of the community,” Dykstra said. “I love the community here in Bozeman. We have a great supporting crowd for our sports games. People know us by names, and I just feel like more than an athlete here.
“All the coaches are like a family. I feel so supported. Being away from home, that can be hard, but here I just feel like I'm part of a family.”
She averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game her senior season. And over the summer, before reporting to Bozeman, she helped Canada’s 18U team place second in the FIBA Women’s America’s Championship, held in Argentina. In group play, she averaged eight points and 13 rebounds in wins over Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. She scored 11 points and had five rebounds and four assists in the final, where Canada lost by five points to the United States.
“I realized just how hungry I was to play,” Dykstra said of that experience. “When we went down there we knew we were going to be faced with a big challenge going against the U.S. I just wanted to compete so hard against these girls I knew I'd be seeing in college.”
Dykstra was 17 at the time, and she said the physical style of play in the tournament has helped her so far in college when she goes up against players who are 21 or 22 years old.
Once she got to Bozeman, Dykstra quickly impressed her teammates.
“She's a beast,” junior forward Katelynn Limardo said. “She shined from the beginning of the summer.”
And she has only continued to grow as the season has progressed.
“I expressed to her (recently) she’s probably the most mentally tough freshman that I've ever played with,” junior guard Leia Beattie said. “I think she doesn't let the little things get to her, and she's really willing to do whatever it takes for this team to be successful. Whether that's her getting rebounds or that's her scoring points or looking for other people to score, I think she really embraces her role well and brings a lot of grit to the team.”
Smallwood has attributed much of Dykstra’s growth to her work with assistants Katie Bussey and Chris Mayes. But growth was also inevitable, Smallwood said, because of how “attack-minded” Dykstra is about the game. She plays with an urgency and an assertiveness that serves her well at this level. Also working in Dykstra’s favor, Smallwood said, is a level of body control, strength and athleticism that some opponents can’t match.
“For a kid of her age to have all that right now,” Smallwood said, “it's frightening how good she could be.”
