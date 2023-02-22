Madison Jackson’s basketball origin story begins in a church gymnasium.
It was by no means a glamorous arrangement, but the hoops served their purpose. Jackson’s father Jeff would come home from work and take his three daughters across the street to the church. Growing up in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house had its challenges, but going to play basketball helped relieve some of that crowdedness.
“However long us girls wanted to be in there for,” Jackson said, “my dad would stay there for.”
It was during those sessions in early elementary school that Jackson grew to love the game and saw how it could be a part of her future.
She built herself into a first team all-state player at Idaho’s Parma High, where she also starred in volleyball and track and field. And through four seasons at Montana State, Jackson has endeared herself to coaches and teammates by taking on any responsibility.
“As the years have gone by, she found a role in her freshman year and from that role, she’s added more things into her game,” said fellow senior Darian White, “and I think it’s just been really fun to watch her develop into the player that she is now.”
Jackson has dealt with various injuries and has moved from the starting lineup to the bench and back again in her career. But one of her greatest assets, Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said, is the ability “to find joy in every situation.”
“She’s one of the more mentally tough kids you’ll ever meet,” Binford said. “You always say, ‘What’s mental toughness?’ It’s being consistently you regardless of your circumstances around you. That’s Madi Jackson.”
Getting started
Perhaps Jackson would have ended up at MSU anyway, but she had the good fortune of playing on the same eighth grade Idaho Fury team as Binford’s nieces. It was Binford’s husband Todd that alerted her to Jackson’s talent.
Binford watched her play and was drawn to Jackson’s ability to impact the game in a variety of ways. She rebounded and shot well, and she was a fast and versatile defender.
“We loved the way she competed,” Binford said.
When Jackson started high school, the communication with MSU began in earnest. Jackson kept her options open as she got older, but she was ultimately swayed by Bozeman’s community.
“I loved how tight knit everybody was, like, the diehard Montana State fans for women’s basketball,” she said. “That was super cool to see.”
Jackson arrived on campus the summer before her freshman year along with the three other recruits in her class: White, Kenzie Stumne and Kola Bad Bear. They were the newcomers to a veteran-heavy team with high expectations.
“Navigating our place here,” Jackson said, “was hard.”
She said the freshmen felt pressure to not only impress their coaches, but their older teammates — including seniors Oliana Squires, Martha Kuderer, Madeline Smith, Blaire Braxton and Fallyn Freije — as well. They fell into a routine of classes and practices in the mornings on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays that were followed by a meal and afternoon player-led scrimmages. Wednesdays were days off. Saturdays brought more scrimmages.
“They didn’t expect anything less than, ‘You’re coming to work,’” Jackson said of the senior class. “And there was no room for loser talk. There was no room for it.”
That competitiveness helped set the tone for what would become one of the more successful seasons in MSU history: 25-6 overall and 19-1 in the Big Sky Conference. Jackson averaged 5.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in her 15.6 minutes for a team that lost its one conference game by a single point and seemed destined for the NCAA Tournament before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the league’s championship game.
It was a devastating way for the season to end, but the lasting lesson was clear.
“Everybody on the team had their role,” Jackson said, “and they executed that to the best of their ability.”
Finally healthy
The current season has been Jackson’s healthiest as a Bobcat.
She got the flu as a freshman. The next year, she missed several games due to a “pretty scary” heart condition that required two emergency room trips after exercising. She also had a stress fracture that put her foot in a boot. And as a junior, she broke a bone in the top part of her right hand and missed nearly two months.
This season, Jackson has played in all but one game and has started more than any other time in her career (13 games and counting). She’s averaging 4.8 points and two rebounds per game in 17.1 minutes. Regarding her health, she said with a laugh, “I’m trucking along. I’m feeling good.”
Jackson is savoring the feeling, finally, of a healthy season.
“It was always so hard because I’d get that starting position (and then) I’d get sick or I broke my hand and get it taken away, and then I had to figure out and navigate my role on the bench,” Jackson said. “I felt like I was getting so close every year and then something would happen. It was really hard mentally, but this year, I’m liking God’s plan for me right now.”
Despite all of the stopping and starting due to injuries, Binford said Jackson was always “present,” and her effort never wavered. Her teammates make note of that as well.
While Jackson does have a few high-scoring games in her career — five 3-pointers for 15 points at Eastern Washington as a freshman; 20 against Idaho State as a sophomore; 12 in consecutive games against EWU and Northern Colorado this season — she is more often heralded for her defense and knack for drawing charges.
“She’s always been that player,” Bad Bear said. “Even from freshman year, just always willing to put her body on the line no matter what. Whether it was a scrimmage or whether we’re in a practice or a game, she always makes the most of what she gets on the court, and that’s something I’ve always admired because she’s always going 110%. If that’s even a thing, she’s going 110%.”
It is for that reason Jackson is often highlighted during team film sessions, Binford said.
“You’re always pausing it and showing what it looks like to do it right,” she said. “Madi Jackson is always one of those kids.”
Going forward
Jackson, White, Bad Bear and Stumne will be honored on their senior night prior to Monday’s 7 p.m. game against EWU.
A series of knee injuries forced Stumne to stop playing after last season, but she remains a student assistant this year. The three others all have a year of eligibility remaining because their sophomore season was impacted by the pandemic. Bad Bear and White have said they don’t plan to return to MSU in hopes of launching professional playing careers.
Jackson is unsure about whether she will use that year or not, mostly because she hasn’t discussed it with Binford yet.
If this season does end up being her last, Jackson seems to be at peace with that.
“I am ready for the next chapter of my life,” she said, noting she’s getting married in August and plans to become a teacher after college.
The last year of eligibility hasn’t been on her mind much as she has focused so heavily on making this season the best it can be. She wants to help the team repeat as Big Sky champions, a moment from last year that she recalled by saying, “I felt like we won the NCAA championship right there.”
There are three regular season games remaining, beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday at Sacramento State, followed by — the Bobcats hope — three more wins at the conference tournament in Boise, Idaho. MSU (19-8, 12-3 Big Sky) expects to be in a good spot to win again as long as Jackson continues to give her all.
It’s the only way Jackson knows how to play.
“I feel like I’m a ‘Just tell me what to do and I will do it’ player,” she said. “I’ve had different roles, but I’ve always worked my butt off. And I take a lot of pride in that, and I think Bin knows that too, that I will always work my butt off for her and for my teammates.”
It’s that mentality that has carried her through four seasons of injuries and role changes. It would have been easier on her body and psyche to change her style of play or to not play anymore at all.
But basketball provided her with lifelong friends and bridesmaids. And the sport took the burden of paying for college off of her parents.
“I don’t think I would be here right now if it wasn’t for basketball,” she said.
Basketball has given Jackson so much. And it’s a family creed — learned all those years ago in a church gymnasium — that drives her to give so much in return.
“My family has a saying: ‘Jacksons don’t give up.’ We give it everything that we have,” she said. “I’ve never been a person to ever give up. Yeah, I’ve had some trials down the road, but I can’t quit. I made it this far. I like the grind. It’s hard, but man, is it worth it in the end.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.