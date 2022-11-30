Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State took what looked to be a commanding early lead on Wednesday against South Dakota State, one of the top mid-major teams in the country.

The Jackrabbits, though, showed why they are receiving votes for the Associated Press Top 25 with a swift comeback. The Bobcats leaned on their home court advantage, and perhaps took advantage of a travel-weary SDSU team that hasn’t played at home in two weeks, and secured a 71-66 win at Worthington Arena.

The Bobcats led by as many as 18 in the game and as many as 13 early in the second half but allowed the Jackrabbits to take four leads in the final 20 minutes. Each time, MSU (5-3) answered and prevented SDSU (4-4) from extending its advantage.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you