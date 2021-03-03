A late 12-0 run from Montana State salvaged what had otherwise been a rough shooting effort Wednesday at Sacramento State.
Trailing by three with 7 minutes, 42 seconds to play, the Bobcats stitched together a dozen straight points to wrest control of the game away from the Hornets en route to an eventual 61-57 victory.
The win pushed MSU to 15-6 this season with a 12-3 mark in the Big Sky. But after having a pair of games canceled last weekend against Idaho, the Bobcats had trouble initially keeping pace with Sac State, which dropped to 2-20 overall and 2-17 in the league.
Following a weekend with no games, MSU head coach Tricia Binford said this series against the Hornets is good to prepare for next week’s conference tournament, but her team survived an upset scare in the process.
“I’m excited that we obviously get these two games, and I think Sac got our kids’ attention,” she said. “They controlled this game from the tip.”
The Hornets led after each of the first three quarters, but the game’s direction flipped in the first few minutes of the fourth.
Skye Lindsay struck first with a jumper that brought MSU to within 50-47, and Tori Martell followed a half minute later with a game-tying 3-pointer.
Katelynn Limardo added a pair of free throws with 6:09 remaining, and Darian White extended the lead to 54-50 with a short jumper 20 seconds later. Limardo capped the 12-0 run with a 3-pointer for a 57-50 advantage.
Sac State junior guard Milee Enger scored seven straight points to even the game once more, but Limardo tallied another 3-pointer with 1:33 to play to put MSU ahead for good.
Hampered by foul trouble in the first half, Limardo scored all eight of her points down the stretch. She also grabbed 11 rebounds in the win.
“I thought Katelynn’s second half was really critical for us,” Binford said. “For this particular game, her speed on the perimeter with this team that shoots so many 3s is really important. She can really stretch the floor, but she can also defend on the perimeter very well, so it’s a nice asset to have.”
Martell and White led MSU with 18 and 17 points, respectively.
Lindsay finished with six points and 11 rebounds, and Ashley Van Sickle contributed five points, all in the first quarter to help the Bobcats keep pace.
Every little bit counted for MSU as Sac State maintained a slight edge throughout the first three quarters.
“Sac State dictated this game for about 30 minutes of it, and credit to Sac State,” Binford said. “I thought they played their game, I thought they had their identity and we played into their hands and did not get the balance of our inside game going in the first half, which made it very, very quick possessions with five seconds and a shot up. And our shots weren’t falling.”
Neither team shot particularly well as a whole — MSU at 29%, Sac State at 27% — but Enger buoyed the Hornets early with 15 points in the first half. She finished with a game-high 24, locking her in as the primary player to game plan for when the teams play again at 1 p.m. Friday.
In addition to Limardo, though, it was Martell with seven points in the fourth and White with another five that helped turn the game around on Wednesday.
“(Enger) had a great game, but then again we had Darian White in the fourth quarter. I thought Darian had moments where she really took over this game,” Binford said. “And Tori stepped up too. That’s where you have to rely on your experience to carry you through some adversity.
“That’s the part I’m most excited about. We had shots not falling, we had foul trouble all over the place and our kids found a way when we had a deficit, so I’m really proud of that comeback.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.