While growing up in Pryor on the Crow Reservation and later in Billings, Kola Bad Bear had a feeling that basketball could be her way to travel and experience new cultures.
She initially expected to leave Montana for college. But she’s so family-oriented that she didn’t want to miss her younger siblings grow up and she wanted her parents to see her play.
“Going to college, four years gone,” Bad Bear said, “and then you also think about the time commitments for basketball — you’re not home for Thanksgiving, we barely get Christmas and you just miss all the big holidays. I decided a two-hour drive from home was good enough for me.”
Bad Bear landed at Montana State, where she found a program that is also focused on being a family. She learned how much so before she even arrived.
In early October 2018, during her senior volleyball season at Billings Senior, Bad Bear suffered a torn right ACL in a match against Belgrade. She was already committed to MSU, but the injury kept her out of her final high school basketball season. Bad Bear felt nothing but support afterward from MSU head coach Tricia Binford and her assistants.
“I’m sure most athletes who go through a season-ending injury like that can attest to how much you realize you’re taking your sport for granted and you’re taking everyday activities for granted,” Bad Bear said. “For Binford to stand by me and still check up on me regularly and be invested in me as much as she was when I was actively playing, it showed loyalty and that’s something I really admired.”
Bad Bear arrived at MSU before the 2019-20 season in the same recruiting class as Darian White, Madison Jackson and Kenzie Stumne. They’ve all had different roles in the last four years, but they have all contributed to a particularly special era of MSU women’s basketball.
Binford remembers thinking of Bad Bear as a “natural leader” during her recruitment process. When she got injured, Binford never had a doubt about honoring the team’s scholarship offer.
“I think the family atmosphere was a fit on both sides,” Binford said. “We create a culture here that when you’re in, you’re in as a Bobcat for life.”
Making a comeback
Bad Bear and her fellow freshmen arrived for summer workouts and learned almost immediately how intense their first year would be.
The team’s five seniors — Oliana Squires, Martha Kuderer, Madeline Smith, Blaire Braxton and Fallyn Freije — initiated them into the program with tough workouts and high expectations.
“There weren’t ever any easy days, and they didn’t ever want that,” Bad Bear said. “They pushed us and held us to the high standard they held themselves to. In the moment, it was hard and it could be frustrating as a freshman, but they just took you under and made you feel also like one of them.”
Bad Bear was also working herself back into shape with a brace on her right knee. She appeared in all 31 games that season, averaging 11.2 minutes per game with 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.
The Bobcats finished 25-6 overall and 19-1 in the Big Sky Conference. The demanding preseason preparation had paid off. But perhaps the most long-lasting takeaway from that season was how the 6-foot-2 Bad Bear learned from the veteran post players.
“She got to watch how Fallyn worked,” Binford said. “She got to watch how she went through an individual workout and how hard she was going on every single rep, the level of focus that she had.”
Additionally, Bad Bear was receiving lessons in how to be a team leader. Binford called her a “sponge” and somebody who recognized that different teammates respond to different things.
“I love Fallyn, but she was going to be blunt and to the point,” Binford said. “Kola is going to have a little bit of a mother hen (approach), a little bit more of a Blaire Braxton-type as far as the way she leads and brings others along. I think you have to thrive to your personality, and she was able to see how each of those seniors did that a little bit differently.”
It was beneficial the next year when MSU was one of the youngest Division I teams in the country and Bad Bear’s role increased. She started 21 of 24 games, averaged 15.3 minutes per game and increased her scoring (5.0) and rebounding (3.0) averages.
Then as a junior, she played the fourth-most minutes on the team (23.2 per game; first among post players) and began making her mark as a dominant player in the league. She was named All-Big Sky third team after averaging 10.9 points and five rebounds while helping the Bobcats to a Big Sky championship.
Bad Bear flourished as a junior, and it’s no coincidence that it was the same season in which she stopped wearing the knee brace for good.
“Coming off a knee injury, sitting out my senior year (of high school), I was very nervous of having that ‘what if?’ factor,” she said. “‘What if I tear it again?’ And not wanting to dread sitting out another year, and once I was able to get over that hump, I think a big part of that was just taking the knee brace off and feeling free.”
Her increased role paired well with a boost in confidence. She has continued building and averaged 9.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season, helping MSU win a share of the Big Sky regular season title. The Bobcats will be the No. 2 seed in the league’s tournament, which starts this weekend in Boise, Idaho.
As her knee began to feel better over time, Bad Bear has felt “more grateful and hungrier” to play well. That has made her a crucial element in MSU’s plan to repeat as Big Sky champion and go back to the NCAA Tournament.
“She’s become so dominant for us that it’s very noticeable when we don’t get her involved,” Binford said. “Our offense is designed to go through the posts. She’s somebody who we have to have for us to be successful.”
White said she’s been “blessed” to play with Bad Bear over the past four years.
“It has been amazing to watch her confidence keep growing,” White said. “I think that’s the main thing, just recognizing and knowing the things that she’s capable of. I don’t think she realized how good she was (early on), and I still don’t think she realizes how good she is.
“Watching her develop and grow from being an offensive threat to now being a huge presence in the post play on defense and on offense, I think she’s by far one of the best posts in the conference.”
Making a difference
As a freshman, Bad Bear was asked by then-assistant coach Kati Mobley if she had any thoughts about hosting a game that could raise awareness about Native Americans in Montana and specifically the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples cause.
Bad Bear said she felt compelled to become a voice for that initiative because she had teammates “asking me questions I couldn’t answer myself because I had no idea.”
She was spurred into action and struck up more of a relationship with MSU’s American Indian Council, strengthening its relationship with the athletics department.
“I just wanted to educate myself on the topic so I can talk about some of the statistics and data within that realm for those women and men and boys and girls going missing,” Bad Bear said.
That connection between campus entities has only grown stronger in the years since, something that Lisa Perry, the director of American Indian/Alaskan Native Student Success and a co-advisor to the American Indian Council, credits to Bad Bear.
“There’s a huge Indian country that follows MSU regardless of if there’s Native athletes on the sports teams or not,” Perry said. “There’s always support for Bobcat athletics or our students that attend MSU. MSU has a really good reputation in Indian country, and I think a big part of that is what the athletics team is able to add to that legacy and that reputation that MSU has.”
Last year, fellow MSU student Maleeya Knows His Gun approached Bad Bear about starting a club to raise awareness for MMIP.
“That really spoke to me because she has these aspirations of having self-defense classes and bringing awareness to the college community,” Bad Bear said of the mission, which also includes raising money to donate to families in need in Montana and non-profits that are supporting families needing to search for loved ones.
Together they founded the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Student Association and now serve as co-presidents. In Bad Bear’s case, Perry admires her “for stepping into something that’s bigger than basketball.”
That comes with challenges, though. Bad Bear keeps a busy schedule as an athlete, and raising awareness about such a serious topic can take an emotional toll.
“It can be heavy at times,” Perry said, “but I think when she goes to sleep at night she can be comfortable knowing that she’s helping with something that is so important to her and her family and to so many other individuals.”
Additionally, just as Bad Bear has grown into a leader on the basketball court, she had to learn how to lead in this area as well. That required breaking out of her shell. Perry remembers a younger Bad Bear giving “very short messages” when first working to raise awareness, but she has since grown increasingly comfortable with her platform.
“She stepped right into it,” Perry said. “She kept going with the message, so I’m very proud of her and her initiative and not stepping backward.”
The Bobcats hosted a No More Stolen Sisters awareness game against Idaho State on Feb. 11. Fans arrived in red or bought red shirts with MSU’s IndigiCats logo at the game to show support for the cause. Bad Bear scored 10 points in the win, and teammates could tell how much the day meant to her.
“Kola is one really sweet person,” junior forward Katelynn Limardo said. “She puts her heart out for her fans, her community, for us. For the community to come out and support her and us as a team, it really means a lot.”
Lasting legacy
Bad Bear’s time at MSU is running out.
She was honored with her fellow seniors before the season finale against Eastern Washington Monday evening. Her teammates of all ages already recognize their remaining time with her is precious. Not only will they miss her ability to dominate games, but Bad Bear has been vital to the development of the classes after her.
“Kola’s just my leader. She’s like my mom here,” freshman forward Marah Dykstra said. “She’s always giving me positives, always cheering me on. She’s there for my ups and downs. She’s been a real mentor since I’ve been here. I really appreciate everything she’s done for me.”
Added junior guard Leia Beattie: “She tends to be on the sweeter side, but she knows how to motivate others and she’s really encouraging. I think that’s a huge part of her leadership. We try to feed into her encouragement and give that back to her and kind of let her take over in certain games.”
Bad Bear technically has another year of eligibility because the COVID-19 pandemic impacted her freshman and sophomore seasons, but she doesn’t think she will use it. She will graduate in the spring with a degree in community health and a minor in human development.
She expects to take a year off from school before returning somewhere to get a graduate degree. Bad Bear has considered playing basketball overseas for that year, but she’s still unsure about that.
She’s always wanted to travel the world, and she knows basketball can help her do it. But she’s so close to her family that she wouldn’t want to be gone for too long.
Bad Bear also understands she needs to get some work experience. She volunteered last summer at the Pediatric Therapy Clinic in Billings, an experience that helped drive her thinking of a career working with children who have additional needs.
There is a lot to still be figured out about what her future looks like, but her time and impact at MSU will be remembered for a long time in all corners of the state.
Bad Bear was initially drawn to the “family culture” of the basketball team, and through her words and actions over four years she helped that spread across the campus and beyond just the realm of athletics.
“I think this generation has another level of pressure that they’re experiencing on a daily basis than what I grew up with,” Binford said. “And what Kola takes on on a daily basis and how she handles that is truly amazing. She just embraces all of it.
“And your ability to embrace it and use it for something good regardless of having the pressures, I think that’s our opportunity that we have a choice to make. She’s made every single choice to impact the people around her, and she’s always done that.”
