Montana State received a visit last week from Scotta Morton, a former Bobcat from Tricia Binford’s first few teams as head coach in the mid-2000s.
Morton is now a mental performance coach based in Missouri, and she spoke to this year’s players about the importance of playing for each other and trying to “out-team the other team,” recalled freshman Marah Dykstra.
Her talk spawned an emotional and honest discussion among all the players.
“She basically said, ‘What motivates you? And how does the team around you make you better?’” junior Katelynn Limardo said. “We went around the circle and just uplifted everyone and pointed out everyone’s really strong suits and what they do well, and we just had a really raw talk and it helped our team bond together. It took us to another level of our relationship with each other.”
The immediate returns from that visit were palpable Monday, as the Bobcats made quick work against Saint Mary’s College to the tune of a 91-56 win at Worthington Arena. It was the most points the Bobcats had scored all season, and it was the fewest points allowed all year to a Division I team.
The win was equal parts workmanlike and flashy.
The Bobcats (6-4) forced 23 Gaels turnovers and hit 16 of 18 shots from the foul line. Dykstra, starting in her seventh game as a freshman, delivered 12 points. She made all six of her free throw attempts and had five rebounds, two assists and two steals. She finished through contact for her three field goals, completing two three-point plays as part of her evening.
“Starting in the summer, in practices we don’t take it easy on each other under the hoop,” Dykstra said. “Kola (Bad Bear), Lexi (Deden), Taylor (Janssen), they’re not afraid to push me around. They’re really helping me get better in practice, which I really appreciate.”
Following each Saint Mary’s turnover, that’s when the flashiness began. MSU scored 29 points off those 23 Gaels miscues and racked up 34 points in the paint and 14 on fast breaks.
Limardo threw the biggest figurative punches, knocking down seven 3-pointers for 21 points, both career highs. She added one assist and had three steals.
Limardo is often praised by teammates for being able to impact games in multiple ways due to her length and speed, but Monday served as her best offensive game of the season.
“My teammates were telling me from the beginning, ‘Shoot with confidence. It doesn’t matter if you miss, just shoot it. Don’t think about it,’” Limardo said. “Kola and Leia (Beattie), specifically, tried to tell me that, and what I always try to focus on is it’s not about me but what I can do to help the team. My teammates, they just found me on open 3s, and I was able to knock them down.”
Limardo’s seven 3-pointers tied her with three other players for the second-most ever hit in one game by a Bobcat.
Beattie and Limardo hit the first two 3-pointers of the game for a 6-0 lead, putting Saint Mary’s (6-4) behind early. Reminiscent of the team’s 22-10 opening quarter against South Dakota State on Nov. 30, MSU opened a 12-2 lead thanks to another 3-pointer from Darian White and one of Dykstra’s three-point plays.
After a Saint Mary’s timeout, several reserves got in on the scoring. Madison Jackson and Grace Beasley each hit two free throws, Janssen hit a 3-pointer and Dylan Philip scored a layup. After all that, Limardo hit another 3-pointer to open a 24-2 cushion. MSU eventually settled for a 17-point lead after one quarter, at 28-11.
Limardo hit three more 3-pointers in the second quarter, and MSU led 45-28 at halftime.
“She is one of our best shooters on this team, and it really showed today,” Binford said. “And I loved how the team was looking for her. To see her playing at the end with a smile on her face, that’s the most gratification a coach could have.”
Throughout the contest, the Gaels had trouble executing their offense without error. They won at Boise State in overtime on Saturday, so that extra exertion plus traveling could have had an impact against a much fresher MSU team that hadn’t played since Dec. 2 at Wyoming.
Saint Mary’s looked to be a step slow and could not match MSU’s energy. The Bobcats thrive on having extra possessions, and they made sure to rack them up with ease on Monday.
“We wanted to show our best today. Not only our individual best, but playing for each other as a team,” Dykstra said. “We’re kind of like a puzzle and we each have our own different piece. It only works when you put it all together the right way.”
MSU outscored Saint Mary’s 46-28 in the second half, ensuring a wide margin of victory. Beasley was the team’s third-leading scorer with 11 points to go with six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. Beattie hit a trio of 3-pointers and finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists and a steal. White supplied seven points, five assists and two steals.
Janssen, Deden and Jackson all finished with seven points as well. Philip supplied four points. The game also marked the return to the floor for Bad Bear, who had missed the last four games. MSU went 1-3 in that stretch. In just over 18 minutes Monday, she tallied six points, one rebound and two steals.
“I think she gives a lot of confidence,” Binford said of Bad Bear’s presence. “I thought Kola didn’t really lose a beat at all. I was trying to watch her conditioning, and I thought her conditioning looked great.”
MSU will travel Thursday to Hawaii, where it will face No. 11 LSU and Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, as part of a tournament hosted by Oregon State. Maui in December: a well-deserved reward for a convincing team victory.
