Katelynn Limardo recorded a career-high 17 points, including a 5-of-5 effort from 3-point range, to guide four Montana State players in double-figure scoring as the Bobcats cruised to a 76-64 win at Eastern Washington on Saturday afternoon.
The victory extends Montana State’s (13-5, 10-2 Big Sky) winning streak to eight games. Idaho’s win over Idaho State Saturday moved the Bobcats into second place in the conference standings. MSU is a game behind the Bengals and a game in front of the Vandals in the loss column.
MSU plays both Idaho State and Idaho in two-game series over the course of the next two weeks.
For the second straight game, the Bobcats jumped out fast with a strong first quarter. They owned a 21-10 advantage in the opening 10 minutes. Kola Bad Bear and Tori Martell paced MSU with five points apiece.
In the second stanza, Limardo took control, racking up eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Montana State held a 39-23 cushion at intermission.
“I’m really proud of how we came out again defensively,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “Eastern Washington made some great adjustments, but we were able to get a good lead going into halftime.”
The Bobcats held Eastern Washington (6-13, 5-9) to 28.6% from the field in the first quarter.
Montana State built a 23-point lead with just over two minutes remaining in the third period following a basket by freshman Leia Beattie. The Bobcats took their largest lead of the second half at 26 points on three occasions, the last coming off a Martell layup with 4 minutes, 32 seconds left in the contest.
Eastern Washington closed out the final frame on a 14-0 run to close the final margin to 12 points.
“I thought we had a pretty solid effort, but we were flat at times,” Binford said. “We’ve got to get better on Saturdays. We’ll certainly take a Big Sky road sweep, but we still have a lot of work to do heading into the next two weeks.”
Limardo, a freshman from Silver City, New Mexico, was perfect from the field, connecting on 6 of 6 shots. Martell, Darian White and Lexi Deden all scored 10 points each.
Bad Bear paced MSU with a team-high seven rebounds. The Bobcats finished the game shooting 42% from the field, 42% from beyond the arc and 91% at the free-throw line.
Maisie Burnham led EWU with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Montana State will play at league-leading Idaho State starting Thursday in Pocatello.
