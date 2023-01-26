Before Thursday, Grace Beasley hadn’t started a game since 2020, when she played at Midland College.
A non-COVID-19 bug left the Montana State women’s basketball team shorthanded on Thursday night and led MSU to give Beasley her first start at a four-year college program. The University of Washington transfer made a massive impact.
Beasley, like her entire team, didn’t shoot great against Portland State on Thursday at Worthington Arena. But she and the Bobcats played well in so many other areas that they won the Big Sky Conference game by a comfortable margin, 64-52. MSU improved to 14-7 overall and 7-2 in Big Sky play with the victory over the Vikings (9-9, 4-4).
“Since I’ve been here, I’ve been coming off the bench and kind of seeing the tone of the game,” Beasley said. “Starting tonight, I knew I had to bring energy.”
Beasley beat the first-quarter buzzer with a top-of-the-key jump shot. It was MSU’s last made field goal for nearly seven minutes. A Taylor Janssen layup with 1 minute, 22 seconds on the clock was the Cats’ lone bucket from the floor on 12 attempts in the second quarter.
Yet PSU only outscored MSU 13-11 in the second. The Vikings made 6 of 15 field goals (1 of 5 3-pointers) in those 10 minutes, but it was their second straight quarter without a free throw attempt.
MSU, on the other hand, went 9 of 12 from the line in the half (and the second quarter) and forced 11 turnovers while committing four. Those stats were reflections of the Cats’ aggressiveness on both ends.
One possession after Janssen’s layup, Beasley knocked the ball out of Sofia Llanos’ hands. Llanos thought she could easily retrieve it, but Beasley sprinted and dove to complete the steal. She then passed to Darian White, who Beasley usually backs up, and White was fouled on her layup attempt. She made both free throws to put MSU up 24-19.
“That’s her as a competitor. That’s her fight,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said, referring to Beasley’s steal. “That’s contagious. We absolutely want that bug all the time.”
The Cats made 6 of 11 field goals in the third quarter, including 3 of 4 3-pointers, but they also faced their largest deficit: 35-31 with about three minutes left in the quarter. MSU ended the third on a 10-2 run, capped by a Beasley 3 with eight seconds left.
That run grew to 16-2 early in the fourth, giving MSU a 10-point lead. The Vikings climbed to within five, but MSU kept them at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Beasley’s end-of-quarter shots were her only two buckets of the night on six attempts. But the Australia native made all four of her free throws, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and swiped five steals. Her plus-minus was plus-13. In other words, PSU outscored MSU when Beasley was off the floor, so all 35 of her minutes mattered.
PSU could go winless the rest of the way and still have a much better season than 2021-22. The Vikings finished 5-24 overall and 0-20 in Big Sky play last season. That improvement showed throughout Thursday’s game.
The Cats, who beat rival Montana 72-63 on Saturday, now sit atop the Big Sky standings thanks to the Grizzlies, who beat previous league leader Sacramento State 81-77 on Thursday night.
Sac State, which is now 6-2 in conference play, will play at MSU on Saturday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.