Before Thursday, Grace Beasley hadn’t started a game since 2020, when she played at Midland College.

A non-COVID-19 bug left the Montana State women’s basketball team shorthanded on Thursday night and led MSU to give Beasley her first start at a four-year college program. The University of Washington transfer made a massive impact.

Beasley, like her entire team, didn’t shoot great against Portland State on Thursday at Worthington Arena. But she and the Bobcats played well in so many other areas that they won the Big Sky Conference game by a comfortable margin, 64-52. MSU improved to 14-7 overall and 7-2 in Big Sky play with the victory over the Vikings (9-9, 4-4).


