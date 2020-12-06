As no fans occupied the stands, with the limited people in attendance donning face coverings, and with a roster of mostly freshmen, little felt familiar at Worthington Arena.
Montana State players and coaches had dealt with countless issues this offseason just to get to this point. Those within the program were sporadically out for weeks at a time as a result of COVID-19 contact tracing. Already, two of their games have been canceled.
The Bobcats, though, were thankful to be back at all. Though fan noise was artificially pumped into the arena, the echoes of a basketball being pounded on the court and the squeaking of shoes as players hustled from end to end rang just the same as they have for years.
With Tori Martell setting an MSU record with eight made 3-pointers, the Bobcats cruised to an 84-72 win over North Dakota on Sunday at Worthington Arena.
This win also marked MSU’s 18th straight victory, another school record.
“It felt so good,” Martell said. “In and out of the court, in and out of quarantine, just getting to play that first game is so special. It was a good day, and we got the win, so that’s all that matters.”
Questions swirled on what a game would look like in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, the first organized contest there since the Class AA high school tournaments were stopped in March with the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.
MSU laid out extensive regulations to stop the spread of the virus. Players and coaches on the sidelines were spaced out on individual seats and wore masks. They stood and cheered as they have in the past, but they were more audible than ever before.
No fans were allowed, their ruckus replaced by artificial crowd sound. Only essential personnel were in attendance, and they were screened and had their temperatures checked.
But for those watching in person or online, it was basketball nonetheless.
“As a nation, this has been hard,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said. “Just mentally not getting a lot of court time in practices together, it’s been a long time coming for this opening tip, so I think from a mental standpoint this was huge just to get this game under our belt.”
The Bobcats (1-0) are playing under unfamiliar circumstances as well. The seniors that carried the team to a Big Sky regular season championship a season ago and won more games than any other class in MSU history graduated. Those standouts are replaced by a roster with seven freshmen and just one returning senior, Martell.
Without the personnel the Bobcats relied on to dominate in the paint a year ago, they have adjusted. That was clear from the very beginning.
The Bobcats’ first seven baskets were all 3-pointers, and four of them were fired by four different freshmen. Martell, the Big Sky top reserve of the year as a junior a year ago, ended the first half 5 of 6 from 3-point range for 15 points. The Bobcats didn’t score a point that wasn’t from beyond the arc until the final seconds of the first quarter when Darian White hit a free throw — which was following a foul on a 3-point attempt.
Martell, in her first season as a full-time starter, ended the contest with a career-best 26 points. She was 8 of 11 from 3-point range and 8 for 14 from the field.
“It feels good to get the first-game jitters out now,” Martell said. “We came together. It was a good first team win, which is exciting.”
Katelynn Limardo, a 6-foot-2 freshman forward from Silver City, New Mexico, started for the Bobcats. Early in the first quarter, she drained a kickout 3 from the top of the key. This is a stark contrast compared to MSU centers the past few years who influenced the game through post moves and putbacks.
MSU’s freshmen combined for 32 points, led by Taylor Janssen’s 10.
“They all came in off the bench and were ready to play,” White said of MSU’s freshmen. “We’ve all been waiting for this game, and they definitely stepped up. They were reliable. They worked hard. They lived up to our expectations, so I’m really proud of them.”
A year ago, the Bobcats could depend on several offensive threats in any particular game. They often finished matchups with five or more players in double-digit scoring.
But with those veteran forwards, Big Sky player of the year Fallyn Freije and all-Big Sky guard Oliana Squires all gone, the Bobcats are forced to turn to others. White, a preseason all-conference sophomore, displayed the development she has made in Year 2.
Late in the first quarter, White dribbled down, calmly pulled up from 3 and cashed it. Early on as a freshman, she fretted she over-analyzed every scenario. But she settled in on her way to becoming the conference’s freshman of the year.
And now, she is seeking to take another step. Early in the second quarter, White delivered a pinpoint inbounds pass to Martell for an open 3 and a nine-point lead. A few minutes later, White grabbed a steal, bolted to the other end and finished a layup despite a foul.
White totaled 22 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals.
“We have something to build off of,” she said. “We know what we need to work on, what we’re really good at. It’s a really good start.”
This preseason, Binford lamented the limited amount of practice time her team had. Without it, her freshmen didn’t have the opportunities to learn MSU’s system as they would during a normal year. For example, Binford often noticed the young Bobcats were out of position in their transition defense.
The Bobcats didn’t appear unprepared in their first game of the season. They harassed Fighting Hawks ball handlers at the perimeter, as UND was 2 of 16 from 3-point range and ended up 37.3% from the field. The Fighting Hawks had to rely on their inside presence and ended up with 42 points from the paint.
But that wasn’t enough to derail the Bobcats, who were predicted to finish fourth in the Big Sky preseason polls. After the turmoil that’s resulted from the pandemic, they were eager to return to the court.
“Everybody’s been through it mentally. We’ve seen a lot of tears, and we’ve had a lot of quarantines,” Binford said. “There’s a lot of mental growth. This team is really resilient. But just the gratification of getting to the tip-off today, it was a victory just to be out there and see these kids in uniform.”
