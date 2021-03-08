A year ago this week, Montana State was the Big Sky regular-season champion and was slated to play in the league’s title game before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the sports world to a grinding halt.
No championship game was held, and the Bobcats who went 19-1 against Big Sky opponents during the regular season did not get to see their historic year through to the finish.
This season’s Bobcats (16-6, 13-3 Big Sky) enter the conference tournament in Boise, Idaho, as the third seed and will play the winner of Montana and Sacramento State at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the tournament’s quarterfinals.
MSU head coach Tricia Binford said the return to Boise has conjured up memories of how abruptly last season came to an end. She is hopeful this year’s group plays in a way that honors last year’s team.
She said advanced scouting will be important, but not as critical as polishing her team’s own habits and game plans.
“There’s a couple teams we haven’t played,” Binford said, “but for the most part, it’s a matter of being your best self right now and limiting mistakes and playing every possession on an elite level, so that’s what we want to focus on regardless of opponent.”
The program received celebratory news over the weekend when Bobcats sophomore guard Darian White and senior guard Tori Martell were named to the all-Big Sky first team and second team, respectively. White was also selected as the league’s defensive player of the year.
Binford credited the players for their on-court accomplishments but also spoke highly of their efforts to arrange offseason relationship-building activities to the extent they were possible because of the pandemic. Nurturing that chemistry and being standouts on the floor made them deserving of their honors, Binford said.
“These two were coming off a team that was very experienced and played critical pieces in that team and in that program,” she said, “and they really took this team on their back from Day 1 of what it looks like to be a champion on a daily basis, how you practice, how you prepare, how you show up, how you do it consistently.”
On Monday morning, the Big Sky also announced Binford as this season’s co-coach of the year, an honor shared with Idaho State’s Seton Sobolewski. Binford has won the award three times, including last season and the 2015-16 campaign.
White, who was the Big Sky freshman of the year last season, said winning the defensive award was validating considering how much she enjoys playing on that end of the floor. White led the Big Sky in steals (64) and steals per game (2.91).
“We’re all so competitive,” she said of the team’s defensive identity. “We want the ball, we want to win, we want to score.”
She was modest, however, when describing how she had built herself into such a talented defensive player.
“I don’t really have an answer, honestly,” she said. “My feet kind of just go.”
White is also fifth in the league in scoring at 14.8 points per game.
“This year, she’s had to step up as a scorer. She’s had to do everything right from the beginning,” Binford said of White. “She continues to get better because she has tremendous work ethic and she goes hard every practice just like she’s in a game.”
Martell, who was the Big Sky top reserve of the year as a junior, averages 13 points per game this season and led the conference in 3-pointers made (64) and 3-point percentage (43.8%) by a wide margin.
“Coming off the bench to having more of a leadership role has been a big change for me,” Martell said.
Binford noted her team’s only senior thrived in her role. She described individual practices for parts of the preseason because of Martell’s rigorous academic schedule.
“Even her teammates seeing just how committed she is to making those things work is just a tremendous example of that leadership you need kids to see on the court,” Binford said.
Martell said the conference honor was exciting, but she’s more focused on another chance for the team to prove itself in the conference tournament.
“It will definitely be a year to remember,” Martell said, “but I think as a team we’ve really made it something special.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.