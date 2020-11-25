In an effort to remain patient, Tricia Binford reiterates her team will need time to formulate chemistry.
The Montana State 16th-year head coach is confronting a considerable number of unknowns this season. Not only does the coronavirus pandemic loom as MSU tries to prepare to play, the Bobcats are overwhelmingly young this season.
MSU returns just one senior and has seven freshmen on its roster. The Bobcats are coming off a season in which they won a Big Sky regular season championship, but they also lost the conference’s MVP and their winningest class of seniors in program history.
This is why the presence of Darian White, a sophomore point guard and a preseason all-Big Sky selection, is vital to Binford. She knows jelling this year will take time, but White brings stability.
“I have not seen her have an off day, ever, as far as how hard she goes, how hard she competes, how positive she is, how she’s always on top of being a great teammate,” Binford said. “She is a champion every single day. There was not one surprise by what she was able to accomplish last year. I think she’s going to break some barriers this season as well.”
With White, the Bobcats hope to win another championship this season, too. They were predicted to finish fourth in the media and coaches preseason conference polls.
The Bobcats’ next scheduled game is Dec. 6 at home against North Dakota. MSU athletic director Leon Costello told the Chronicle the program is still trying to line up another nonconference game after its contest against South Dakota School of Mines originally slated for Wednesday was canceled.
White’s development going into her second year of college basketball could provide a substantial boost. Early on as a freshman, White felt she overanalyzed game situations, worried she would make a mistake. Now, she’s more comfortable and confident.
“This year, I feel like it’s been a lot easier for me to figure out my role and what I’m supposed to do,” White said, “which has helped me not overthink things and just be confident in what I need to succeed in and what I need to get better in.”
The fact White has spent just one season with the Bobcats is easily forgettable. Binford considers White among MSU’s upperclassmen after she started every game a year ago.
White admitted she was nervous when she was named MSU’s starting point guard before the beginning of last season. But she quickly settled in, displaying poise as the Bobcats’ lead playmaker. Binford was convinced White deserved her starting role because of offseason workouts and practices.
White felt more secure with each minute she played. She gained a better understanding of Division I basketball and her teammates. She furthered her overall comprehension of the game.
White averaged 12.7 points per contest, which was second on the team, and finished last season with 10 straight games in double-digit scoring. She also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
White earned the reputation of a dependable defender, too. She finished 25th in the country and second among freshmen in steals with 76.
And in her hometown of Boise, Idaho, White shined at the Big Sky tournament. She averaged 19 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and two assists in the quarterfinal and semifinal games.
White became the third Bobcat to win the Big Sky freshman of the year award, earning all-conference honorable mention as well.
“I can see her confidence and see just her savviness on the court,” MSU sophomore Skye Lindsay said. “I’m excited to see what she does this season.”
Binford said MSU’s system will look different this year compared to last season, and that’s mostly because of White.
White served as MSU’s lead facilitator as a freshman because the Bobcats were loaded with scoring threats. Binford believes she’s recruited young talent who can score and succeed around White, but that means she will need to take on more offensive responsibilities. Binford said this includes finding creative ways to open up chances for White to drive to the paint as defenses likely focus on her.
“She’s obviously a major piece of who we are,” Binford said. “We’re just trying to complement and make some tweaks and adapt to the strengths she has as a scorer because she does have that ability as well to be such a playmaker.”
White’s skill was apparent since she began practicing with the Bobcats. But she thought she earned her role with effective communication and by setting an example. She tried providing a boost for her team with verbal encouragement.
White’s leadership, Binford said, was especially pivotal this offseason. The Bobcats have sporadically dealt with those in their program quarantining due to COVID-19. White said her teammates have tried to spend as much time on the court together as possible the past few months, but she added “there’s a lot of obstacles.”
The Bobcats trained throughout the summer, though. They repeatedly ran through their plays. Through this time, they built up relationships and trust.
“I think chemistry is one of the most important parts of the game,” White said. “It makes everything flow better. You’re able to play better basketball in general. Your communication is better.
“Our defense is better, which leads to better offense and just us dominating teams,” she added with a smile.
The Bobcats are trying to create as much chemistry as possible, and her team believes White is central to that. Lindsay noted White ensures everyone on the court knows their responsibilities, which allows them to gain confidence.
The Bobcats graduated standout seniors, but Lindsay said White has taken on more duties in their absence.
“What doesn’t she bring to the team? She brings everything,” Lindsay said. “Leadership, the energy, hustle, the encouragement. She’s basically the heart of the team.”
