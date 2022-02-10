Montana State looked likely to earn its ninth straight win for most of Thursday’s game at Southern Utah. But a poor rebounding performance and an off night from their best player was too much for the Bobcats to overcome.
SUU outrebounded MSU 58-35 in a 70-60 overtime win on Thursday night in Cedar City, Utah. The loss dropped the Bobcats (15-9, 10-3 Big Sky) into a tie for second place with the Thunderbirds (14-8, 10-3) and a half game behind Idaho State with seven regular season games to go. MSU fell to 3-7 on the road this season.
“Give credit to Southern Utah on the glass. They just dominated us all night, and it’s hard to overcome giving that many extra possessions away,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford told 406mtsports.com over the phone. “This is why it’s hard to win on the road. You’ve got to find ways. You’ve got to battle adversity.”
MSU point guard Darian White, the reigning co-Big Sky player of the week, shot 1 of 13 from the field and scored eight points, nearly nine below her season average. She was also in foul trouble for much of the second half.
Yet the Bobcats looked in control for most of the game, leading 14-10 after one quarter, 28-23 at halftime and 44-37 through three. The T-Birds didn’t hit a 3-pointer until 2 minutes, 33 seconds remained in the third. The Big Sky’s highest-scoring team (72.1 points per game going into Thursday) shot 35.1% from the field and finished 3 of 21 (14.3%) from deep.
A 3 from Ashley Van Sickle with 8:43 left in the game put the Bobcats ahead 50-39, one point short of their largest lead on the night. SUU responded with a 14-2 run to take its first lead since the first quarter.
The T-Birds built multiple two-point leads after that, including 58-56 at the 1:16 mark. They maintained that lead and had possession with about 30 seconds left, but Daylani Ballena dribbled off Katelynn Limardo’s foot and White hustled to knock the ball off Ballena’s foot out of bounds.
White’s “obviously a competitor, and she’s going to play her heart out every single second of the game, like the rest of this team,” Binford said.
Nine seconds after the turnover, Taylor Janssen hit a baseline jumper to tie the game and ultimately force overtime.
SUU outscored the Bobcats 21-14 and outshot them 52.9% to 35.7% from the field in the fourth quarter. Overtime was even more lopsided — MSU missed all seven of its field goals, including all four of its 3s, while SUU went 3 of 6 from the field and 6 of 7 from the foul line. The T-Birds finished their 12-2 extra period on a 10-0 run.
Janssen scored a career-high 16 points (5 of 7 from the field), and Gabby Mocchi added 14 points (6 of 13), four assists and four rebounds for MSU.
SUU’s Charity Daugherty scored a game-high 19 points (6 of 16) and grabbed eight rebounds, while Ballena chipped in 15 points (5 of 14) and a game-high five assists. Darri Dotson scored eight points and grabbed a game-best 16 boards (seven offensive).
The Bobcats were originally scheduled to play at Portland State on Thursday, and they traveled to Portland on Tuesday. A day later, the game was postponed to Feb. 21 because the Vikings were dealing with COVID-19 issues. MSU and SUU then decided to make up their game scheduled for Jan. 15 that was also tabled due to COVID.
“Everybody’s in that situation,” Binford said. “Finding ways to win away from home, it’s tough. It takes a lot of resolve. I’m really proud of our fight.”
MSU will wrap up a three-game road stretch at Northern Arizona (11-10, 8-5) at noon on Saturday.
“Obviously tonight was not our night,” Binford said, “but we have the opportunity to control how we respond tomorrow and turn the page.”