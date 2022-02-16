Gabby Mocchi brought Valentine’s Day cards to practice Monday.
While out shopping Sunday for Super Bowl snacks, the Montana State senior got the idea of giving each teammate a small token of her appreciation. She bought a tiny box of cards and affixed each one with a piece of chocolate and a hand-written poem.
It read: “You are beautiful, you are kind, you deserve the world and I’m so grateful you’re in mine.”
The gesture was the latest in a long list of examples of Mocchi’s dedication to the team.
“You can ask anybody, seriously, she is the most selfless person I’ve ever met on and off the court,” junior guard Darian White said. “She’s always making sure we’re OK.”
Mocchi’s way of showing she cares, combined with her consistent play and composed nature, has made her an exemplary teammate during her time at Montana State (16-9, 11-3 Big Sky).
MSU’s final home games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday against Eastern Washington and 2 p.m. Saturday against Southern Utah at Worthington Arena. Mocchi and fellow senior Ashley Van Sickle will be honored prior to Saturday’s game.
Van Sickle is Mocchi’s roommate this year, an arrangement that has helped them grow closer.
“I know that she always has my back,” Van Sickle said. “I’m really honored to get to walk out on the court with her and share our last year together.”
The roommate praise goes both ways.
“Ashley is one of the most vital people to this team,” Mocchi said, making note of Van Sickle’s role as a co-captain.
Mocchi recalled Van Sickle’s right calf injury that kept her from playing or practicing all of the 2019-20 season.
“You could tell she was getting in extra lifting time, extra conditioning time. She wanted to be her best self when she got back and wanted to be ready for everyone else,” Mocchi said. “Her work ethic has grown and spread across everyone on this team.”
Van Sickle, originally from Colorado, arrived at MSU for the 2017-18 season. Mocchi, a Minnesota native, came a year later. They both technically still have a year of eligibility following a ruling from the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether they keep playing, and whether that’s at MSU or not, is still to be decided.
Mocchi is currently taking her last class as part of her undergraduate exercise science degree. And Van Sickle will complete a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction this summer.
MSU head coach Tricia Binford said the discussions of either player returning haven’t happened in earnest yet, and the outcome will depend on the team’s scholarship situation, among other logistics.
Mocchi said she wants to pursue a graduate degree, but certain things would have to fall in place for that to be at MSU.
“If I can get another year and my body can handle it, I would love to do it, but I don’t know,” she said. “We’ll see how the season goes.”
Van Sickle is also open to the conversation, but in some ways she feels ready to move on.
“I don’t want to cut off any ties too soon, but I think that my time here has happened,” she said. “I’ve actually started applying for teaching positions, so I’m kind of looking into the future.”
The Bobcats went 16-15 overall in each of Van Sickle and Mocchi’s respective freshman seasons. Since then, they’ve been a part of a very successful Bobcats program. Van Sickle was hurt for MSU’s stellar 25-6 campaign (with 19-1 Big Sky mark) in 2019-20, while Mocchi played in 17 games and averaged 3.8 minutes per outing.
In 2020-21, Van Sickle played in all games, averaging 11.4 minutes and 2.6 points. Mocchi played in 23 of the 24 games, started 18 times and averaged 6.4 points.
This year, Van Sickle has again played in each game, including two starts, and has averaged 3.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 19.8 minutes per game. Mocchi has played in 22 of 25 games this year, starting the last 15 in a row and averaging 6.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18 minutes per game.
Mocchi has averaged 16.6 points over the team’s last three games, including a career-best 21 at Idaho on Feb. 7.
“She is absolutely earning the success she’s having right now based on her preparation and her habits she builds every day,” Binford said.
Scoring hasn’t always been her main responsibility, but she’s often provided it this season when it’s been needed most.
“I’m a communicator. I’m the one on defense. I will work my butt off to get a defensive stop,” Mocchi said. “I may not be the best offensive threat, but you know what you can get from me on the defensive end every day.”
Van Sickle’s highest-scoring game this season came Feb. 3 against Idaho State, when she had nine points. But her impact is not always in the scoring column. She has 10 games with three or more assists this season.
“I think she brings great leadership. I think she brings great composure,” Binford said. “She’s just one of those kids that’s really going to set up other kids to shine.”
Van Sickle is grateful for Binford’s help in finding opportunities to coach youth teams, an experience that has reinforced her decision to want to be a teacher. After her calf injury took a whole season from her, Van Sickle said she has found her passion for the sport again through coaching and having two fully healthy seasons to potentially close her MSU career.
“It’s great to even be able to run and be with my teammates and be able to impact the game on the court again,” she said.
The Bobcats are guaranteed seven more games — six in the regular season and at least one in the Big Sky tournament next month in Boise. Regardless of if those are, indeed, Van Sickle and Mocchi’s final MSU games, they both want to make sure this promising season ends on a high note.
Van Sickle recalled feeling “alive and free” during home wins against Idaho State and Montana this year, games in which she scored a combined 16 points. She wants to feel that same way as the year comes to an end.
“I had so much fun. You can see me smiling up and down the court, and that is what I want,” she said. “I want that experience, and I want just a feeling of being with my teammates and living in the moment.
“And, you know, get some wins along the way.”