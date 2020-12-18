In a quest to lift her team, Leia Beattie patiently waited for her opportunity.
The Montana State freshman stood at the wing and watched a Portland ballhandler turn her back to the basket. Beattie had her chance.
She nabbed the ball away. She sprinted in transition. She tossed the ball up with ease off the glass.
This forced a Portland timeout. As Beattie walked back to MSU’s bench, Darian White and Tori Martell, the Bobcats’ leaders, met her with high-fives. MSU players hollered and cheered, celebrating that their lead had just increased to 13 with less than two minutes left.
With seven freshmen, the Bobcats are tied for the youngest team in the country. But that doesn’t lessen head coach Tricia Binford’s hopes for her team. After the Bobcats defeated Portland, Binford said her team’s goal is to win the Big Sky Conference and a game in the NCAA Tournament.
That’s because she believes those freshmen are gifted. The Bobcats (2-2) continue their season at noon Monday against South Dakota State at Worthington Arena.
“We’re growing up fast,” Binford said.
When talking about how involved MSU’s underclassmen would be before the season, Binford responded, “Bring your roster.” She’s tried to avoid having more than three freshmen on the court at the same time, but that’s not easy. Though inexperienced, Binford said they’ve been “pretty unbelievable.”
Their adjustments to the Division I level, Binford pointed out, have come during a difficult year. The coach said challenges of a freshman, moving away from home for the first time and acclimating to a new team, can be “tremendously difficult.” But this year, those underclassmen have faced the additional stress of the coronavirus pandemic and the further challenges it poses to the basketball team.
Members of Montana State’s program, for example, missed preseason practice time due to quarantines. Nonetheless, Binford said the Bobcats’ freshmen have remained focused whenever they have chances to compete.
Binford emphasized developing important habits before the season began. But that’s been a hurdle because of that missed practice time.
“At times, it’s me being more patient with them being freshmen and being new and not having the experience,” Binford said. “But at the same time, it’s fun to demand an expectation because we know the potential is there. So I’m really excited about this group.”
With this young roster, Binford’s in charge of finding the right lineups and the best situations for underclassmen to thrive. She’s already had two freshmen start this season — they both are among MSU’s top five scorers so far — and every MSU game has started with four players who are sophomores or freshmen.
Before the season, Binford identified MSU’s post play as its most crucial area of growth because the Bobcats would rely on inexperienced players more often there. Katelynn Limardo has started from Day 1 when the Bobcats defeated North Dakota on Dec. 6. The 6-foot-2 freshman forward is averaging 5.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 26.4 minutes per game.
She thrives more on the perimeter than MSU’s post players in the past few seasons. She even started at a wing spot in MSU’s victory over Portland on Thursday.
“She’s extremely skilled, and she’s got a lot of length,” Binford said. “She’s one that’s consistently shined in practices and in scrimmages and really earned the respect of her peers by what she does on a consistent basis.”
Taylor Janssen also started for the Bobcats against Portland. The freshman forward began the season with a 10-point performance against UND and is averaging 5.8 per contest.
MSU’s freshmen, in total, average 22 of the team’s 71.3 points per outing.
Binford felt MSU’s returners have done well with establishing a standard consistently in practice. The Bobcats’ lone senior, Martell, feels she has a responsibility to help those newcomers as much as she can.
The Bobcats have proven young players can thrive with the team, as evidenced by White earning Big Sky freshman of the year a season ago. That’s possible, Martell said, because of MSU’s leaders.
“I think we have a lot of skill and a lot of potential on our team,” Martell said. “It’s just going to come down to us working together.”
White thought back to her freshman year and how she’s changed since then. She admitted young players can often be scared to make mistakes, and when they do, it’s difficult to forget them and move on.
Her tip to them? Try not to overthink. Just play.
“They’ve overcome all of our expectations,” White said of MSU’s newcomers. “They work really hard. They communicate. They’re all really a good fit for this team.”
