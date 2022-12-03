MSU SDSU wbb (copy)
Montana State forward Marah Dykstra shoots during a game against South Dakota State on Wednesday at Worthington Arena.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Montana State freshman Marah Dykstra had her best offensive performance of the season, leading the Bobcat with 16 points, but it wasn’t enough to counter Wyoming’s inside-out game as the Cowgirls handed MSU a 67-59 setback on Friday night in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

Dykstra, a product of Vancouver, B.C., Canada, connected on 6 of 8 shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers, and converted both free throws in 22 minutes of action to pace Montana State (5-4). Junior Lexi Deden also hit double-digits with 14 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Wyoming’s (4-3) duo of post player Allyson Fertig and guard Quinn Weidemann matched the Dykstra and Deden show, as Fertig scored 18 points and Weidemann added 16, connecting on four 3-pointers.


