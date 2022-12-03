Montana State freshman Marah Dykstra had her best offensive performance of the season, leading the Bobcat with 16 points, but it wasn’t enough to counter Wyoming’s inside-out game as the Cowgirls handed MSU a 67-59 setback on Friday night in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.
Dykstra, a product of Vancouver, B.C., Canada, connected on 6 of 8 shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers, and converted both free throws in 22 minutes of action to pace Montana State (5-4). Junior Lexi Deden also hit double-digits with 14 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Wyoming’s (4-3) duo of post player Allyson Fertig and guard Quinn Weidemann matched the Dykstra and Deden show, as Fertig scored 18 points and Weidemann added 16, connecting on four 3-pointers.
“I loved our start and finish,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “But in the middle, we struggled with offensive flow and then they got hot from 3. Wyoming is a good team, especially in their gym. Give them credit for being the better team tonight.”
For the second straight game the Bobcats got off to a quick start, taking an 11-4 lead on a Grace Beasley jumper. MSU held a 15-13 advantage after the opening quarter.
The Bobcats built a seven-point cushion with 7 minutes, 27 seconds to go in the second stanza on a Dykstra triple, but the Cowgirls closed out the period on a 12-2 run to take a 32-29 lead into halftime.
The game was tied at 44-all at the 6:02 mark of the third quarter following a Madison Jackson jumper. But the Cowgirls finished the frame on back-to-back 3-pointers, taking a 50-44 lead into the final 10 minutes.
Wyoming scored the first basket in the fourth quarter, taking an eight-point advantage and held the margin until Dykstra’s two free throws pulled the Bobcats to within 56-52 with 3:29 remaining. It would be the closest MSU would get down the stretch.
Darian White tallied eight points, four assists and two rebounds for MSU. Leia Beattie scored seven points and Jackson finished with five.
For the game, MSU shot 42.9% from the field, connected on 3 of 9 shots from long distance and went 8 of 10 at the foul line. Wyoming shot 41.1% from the floor, converted 9 of 24 from beyond the arc and capitalized on 12 of 13 from the line.
“It will be nice to get a couple of days off,” Binford said. “We’ve played a lot of basketball in this stretch against good competition. We’re showing progress, but it will be nice to recover and focus on us next week.”
Montana State hosts Saint Mary’s at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 in Worthington Arena.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.