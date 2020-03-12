BOISE, Idaho — Darian White sliced through opposing defenses and finished at the rim. She knocked down a 3-pointer even as she drew a foul. She converted from the free-throw line over and over, leaving her imprint all over Montana State’s quarterfinal win against Northern Colorado on Tuesday.
She did the same a day later, leading the Bobcats in scoring for a second straight game. She performed in game-deciding moments in the season’s most important moments.
The Bobcats’ precocious freshman point guard spent all winter playing spectacular, dazzling fans with her blazing quickness. In the postseason, she rose to the occasion.
It’s a stage the Big Sky’s freshman of the year is familiar with. White, a Boise native, played her last two years of high school at Mountain View, technically in Meridian, Idaho, but just 10 miles away from CenturyLink Arena in downtown Boise.
The Big Sky tournament was canceled Thursday before the Bobcats (25-6) had a chance to play in Friday’s championship. But White built a legacy in her first year at MSU as reminders of the legacy she left with the Mavericks were all around her the last two days of the Bobcats’ season.
“It’s really cool to be able to play in front of (friends and family),” White said, “and for them to get the opportunity that they don’t have the opportunity to come out and watch me play in other states.”
In the gym at Mountain View hangs a banner commemorating White’s 2018-19 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year achievement. In a trophy case outside the gym sits a state runner-up trophy. That was one of White’s strongest motivators this season.
Every day she thinks about last year’s 25-1 team. The lone loss came in the state championship. This year, the Bobcats went 19-1 in the regular season against conference opponents. They entered the Big Sky tournament as the top seed and prohibitive favorite.
“It’s really fun, but I can’t let that get too much of a distraction,” White said Tuesday. “We’re here for a business trip, not to have fun at home.”
White scored 19 points in the quarterfinals against UNC and the same total again in the semifinals against Northern Arizona. In the stands, friends and family watched her. Just like she did in high school, she made crucial plays at crucial moments.
During White’s senior season in high school, there were roughly three games head coach Connie Skogrand thought Mountain View was going to lose. The Mavericks struggled shooting, played lethargic or something just wasn’t clicking.
Then White emerged, lifting her teammates from whatever challenges they faced and turning would-be losses into wins.
“Her defense is really remarkable. I think that’s what got us going as a team,” Skogrand said. “It changed momentum, the fact that she would make some defensive stand and get everybody excited and all of a sudden, here goes momentum changing. Boom.”
On one of the walls in the Mountain View gym, a plaque lists White’s accomplishments. Gatorade Player of the Year. Idaho State Player of the Year. District Player of the Year. Seven hundred fifteen career points, 179 career steals, 129 career assists, 294 career rebounds.
What it doesn’t include are the accomplishments she’s continued to rack up with the Bobcats. On Monday, she was named the Big Sky’s freshman of the year and all-conference honorable mention. In the regular season, she averaged 12.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals. She was the Bobcats’ spark plug on both ends of the floor and fit in seamlessly despite starting every game alongside four seniors.
“She’s a heck of a competitor. This kid is a winner, and the ball is in her hands for a reason,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “But also, our defense starts for her. This kid makes plays. She finds ways.
Part of why she fit in at MSU was because she earned the respect of teammates as soon as she joined the team. She did the same in high school, transferring to Mountain View after playing as a freshman at Capital High School in Boise.
Skogrand heard of White when she was in middle school. The coach learned of a lightning quick guard with a deft ability to attack the rim. Then Skogrand experienced it for herself, having to coach against Capital when White played there.
“She was so fast,” Skogrand said. “It was so difficult to stop her.”
When White joined Mountain View, she immediately jelled. She continued elevating her game on a consistent basis. After excelling at driving, she developed a mid-range jumper to make her even tougher to guard. She scored with the move over and over in this week’s Big Sky quarterfinal and semifinal.
“She became a better player because she became a smarter player on the court,” Skogrand said. “And she became a more multidimensional player.”
Skogrand played at Boise State, where Binford played. Skogrand believed White would succeed playing for a coach who played the same position as her. At the tail end of White’s first college season, Binford repeatedly heaped praise her way.
Following White’s senior year, she often talked with Skogrand about what college would be like. Skogrand shared the importance of taking advantage of academic resources since she knew the transition off the court could be one of the greatest obstacles. They also discussed how to balance time considering the obligations of college athletes like weight lifting and film study. But then Skogrand told White not to be overwhelmed, because of how much support she’d have around her.
White grew more and more comfortable as she started every game this season. She proved not only she belonged, but she thrived. On a team with five seniors, White was often the player setting the tone for the Bobcats.
Her mind, though, still wandered back to last season. How her undefeated senior season came to a crashing end in a title game. Then she spun it forward into how she could make the most of that experience.
“Every game, I have that in the back of my mind,” White said. “I don’t want that to happen again. I don’t want to lose. I know other teams don’t either, but it’s just a little extra fire that I have to win.”
White won’t have the chance to let the championship loss fuel a championship win this season. But back where it all began, she showed why she can be a force in the Big Sky for the next three years.
