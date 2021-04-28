Former Montana State guard Sydney Stensgard has transferred to West Texas A&M University, the school announced over the weekend.
Stensgard appeared in 11 games for the Bobcats this past season. She scored five points and had two rebounds in 37 minutes of playing time during the year. She entered the transfer portal at the end of March.
West Texas A&M plays in the Division II Lone Star Conference and went 15-6 overall in 2020-21. The school is located in Canyon, Texas, about 19 miles south of Amarillo in the state’s Panhandle.
Gallatin softball loses to Great Falls, CMR
Gallatin dropped a pair of games on Tuesday, losing 23-2 to Great Falls CMR and 17-1 against Great Falls.
Against the Bison, Gallatin’s Braxton Gray scored in the top of the first after being hit by a pitch, advancing to second on a walk and coming home on a ball hit by Makyah Albrecht that wasn’t fielded cleanly by Great Falls.
The home team answered with four runs in the bottom half of the first, though. The Bison then tacked on five runs in the second and eight in the third.
Gray went 2 for 2 in the game, Elli Nye added one hit and Tater Oulette hit a double.
Nye pitched two innings and allowed 13 runs on 11 hits with one strikeout and three walks. Rhianna Ashcraft pitched the final two innings and allowed the final four runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
Statistics were not immediately available for the game against CMR.
Bozeman softball drops pair
Bozeman lost twice on the road on Tuesday, dropping an 11-1 decision to Great Falls and a 13-2 contest to Great Falls CMR.
The Hawks scored their lone run against the Bison on a bases-loaded walk by Josie Laufenberg in the top of the fifth inning. Avery Burkhart went 1 for 2 and scored the Hawks’ run. Allie Megargel and Anna Toth each added one hit.
Great Falls scored one run in the first inning then added six in the second and four in the fourth. Tanli Croy took the loss for Bozeman after allowing seven runs (six earned) on five hits and three walks. Toth relieved her after 1 ⅔ innings and pitched the rest of the way, allowing four runs on six hits.
Great Falls pitcher Morgan Sunchild struck out eight, allowed one hit and walked none in her four innings of work to earn the win.
Against the Rustlers, Megargel recorded two hits to lead the team. Toth, Laufenberg, Tarin Croy, Tailyn Black, Lili Brown and Karly Stromberg all added one hit apiece. Laufenberg and Tarin Croy scored the Hawks’ pair of runs in the fifth inning. Stromberg and Black each drove in one run.
Toth pitched four innings and allowed six runs (three earned) on five hits with three strikeouts. Tanli Croy pitched the final two innings and allowed seven runs (three earned) on five hits with four walks.
Raptors basketball camp set for June
The Raptor Championship Boys Basketball Camp will be held from June 14-17 at Gallatin High.
The camp is open to all boys entering grades 1-12 in the fall regardless of school or skill level.
For campers entering grades 1-3, the fee is $60 and then $30 for each additional family member. For campers entering grades 4-12, the fee is $120 and then $60 for each additional family member.
