SPOKANE, Wash. — Montana State women’s basketball head coach Tricia Binford was amazed as she looked around the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse last September.
A Big Sky record 6,457 fans were in attendance for MSU volleyball taking on in-state rival Montana, another chapter in the historic Brawl of the Wild series. Binford recognized the gravity of the moment — for the volleyball program, for MSU Athletics, for the conference — and couldn’t help but ponder how it came to be. She immediately thought of one woman: former MSU women’s athletic director Virginia “Ginny” Hunt.
During her 16 years at the helm (1977-93), Hunt pushed to bring women’s athletics to the forefront at both MSU and on a national scale. One tangible example was the difference between the attendance of her first women’s basketball game in her tenure (250 fans) and the final game (5,000 fans). The Cat-Griz volleyball match was yet another reminder of what Hunt established, Binford said.
“She was such a big piece of what Bozeman's about and how much we support all of our teams,” Binford added. “I just think she was just a tremendous pioneer, but she loved people. And she loved the character of the Bobcat.”
Thanks to her far-reaching impact, Hunt — who died last November at the age of 86 — was inducted into the Big Sky Hall of Fame Saturday night in Spokane, Washington, alongside 13 other former players, coaches and administrators. That group included former MSU track and field standout Shannon Butler.
Vicki (Heebner) Carle, the first women’s basketball player to be inducted into MSU’s Athletics Hall of Fame, said without Hunt’s contributions, neither MSU’s athletic department nor the Big Sky would be where they are today.
“She stood strong and she supported us and she pushed us to places that people weren't comfortable with,” Carle said. “But thank God she did.”
Before her time at MSU, Hunt moved up the ranks at collegiate athletic departments. She served as the first women’s athletics director at the College of Wooster in 1970 and was an associate athletics director at the University of Michigan in 1976. Hunt was hired at MSU as the Bobcats’ first women’s athletics director in 1977.
Along with her duties at MSU, Hunt served on boards at the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women, the U.S. Olympic Committee and the NCAA. She was later granted a Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletic Administrators.
Growing up in Three Forks, Carle attended MSU basketball games, noting the stark difference in crowd sizes supporting the men’s and women’s teams. By the time she enrolled at MSU in 1980, Carle saw someone in Hunt that was determined to close that divide.
“Ginny inspired all of us because she stood up for us when people wouldn't and when others wouldn't stand to promote,” Carle said. “And I'm not saying they didn't promote, but that's why she got out of bed in the morning, was to promote women's sports, and was to dig in and bring equality to women's sports.”
Hunt was very driven and passionate about her vocation, Binford added, something that was apparent everywhere from out on the golf course to meetings with the NCAA. There was unconditional support, with Hunt regularly sending an encouraging text to Binford when she needed it. Hunt was also heavily involved with the Fast Break Club, MSU women’s basketball’s booster club, as well as MSU’s Faculty Council.
“If you asked anybody in Bozeman that is a season ticket holder (for women’s basketball), I would say the majority of them are probably because Ginny Hunt got them there,” Binford said. “She was such an advocate about getting people out to support women's sports in general.”
Carle said Hunt’s lasting legacy is one of “never backing down” and always empowering women with the resources available to her. Hunt is right up there alongside other MSU Athletics greats such as Sonny Holland and Brick Breeden, Carle added.
“The tools that are available now are way better, but they're because of women like Ginny Hunt,” Carle said. “She fought tooth and nail for all of us from the beginning.”
To help honor that legacy, the MSU women’s basketball team named Hunt the recipient of the Ellen Kreighbaum Award at the end of the season banquet in spring 2022. The award, named after the founder of women's basketball at MSU, recognizes an “above and beyond supporter of the program,” Binford said.
Hunt was unable to attend due to health concerns and watched along via Zoom from her home in Iowa. She later sent Binford a photo of her watching the event, along with a message thanking the team.
“But more importantly, she broke down our senior class, the things that they had accomplished, the things she was proud of,” Binford said. “But that's how she felt about every one of our student athletes. It was like they were all her kids, too. She was all in.”
