SPOKANE, Wash. — Montana State women’s basketball head coach Tricia Binford was amazed as she looked around the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse last September.

A Big Sky record 6,457 fans were in attendance for MSU volleyball taking on in-state rival Montana, another chapter in the historic Brawl of the Wild series. Binford recognized the gravity of the moment — for the volleyball program, for MSU Athletics, for the conference — and couldn’t help but ponder how it came to be. She immediately thought of one woman: former MSU women’s athletic director Virginia “Ginny” Hunt.

During her 16 years at the helm (1977-93), Hunt pushed to bring women’s athletics to the forefront at both MSU and on a national scale. One tangible example was the difference between the attendance of her first women’s basketball game in her tenure (250 fans) and the final game (5,000 fans). The Cat-Griz volleyball match was yet another reminder of what Hunt established, Binford said.


