Loree Payne missed out on Leia Beattie the first time. She wasn’t going to miss out on Beattie a second time.
The Northern Arizona head coach recruited Beattie out of high school but saw the 5-foot-9 guard from Midland, Texas, choose Montana State instead. Beattie played three seasons for the Bobcats, helping MSU to a Big Sky Conference Tournament championship two seasons ago and a share of the Big Sky title (with NAU and Sacramento State) this past season.
Beattie developed into a reliable scorer and rebounder at MSU before entering the transfer portal in early April. She was named the Big Sky’s Top Reserve and earned honorable mention all-conference honors in her junior season.
Though Beattie said she enjoyed her time with MSU, she entered the portal looking for “something a little bit different” for her final two seasons of eligibility.
She was contacted early on by Payne at NAU, and they rekindled the relationship that began several years ago. Beattie committed to Payne and the Lumberjacks this time around. NAU announced her signing on Wednesday.
“She reached back out to me and really just kind of picked up where we left off,” Beattie said. “To reach out to me for the second time, I think that really showed me what she thinks of me as a player and how much she wanted me.”
Beattie took an official visit to the campus in Flagstaff a few weeks ago. She noted how much it had changed since she was there on an unofficial visit in high school.
Specifically, the addition of what’s called the Student-Athlete High-Performance Center — a sprawling facility that includes practice areas and an academic center, among other amenities — was a big draw.
“It’s really just a beautiful place,” Beattie said of Flagstaff as a whole.
Beattie, a finance major, was also impressed with NAU’s business program.
Beattie said her only other visit while being recruited this time around was to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, which plays in the Southern Conference and made it to the NCAA Tournament this past season.
Beattie said Payne expects her to take on some scoring and rebounding responsibilities, similar to the role Montana Oltrogge (11.5 points, 7.4 rebounds per game) had last season. Oltrogge used up her eligibility, though, and so has All-Big Sky First Team point guard Regan Schenck, which is partly why Payne recruited Beattie’s former MSU teammate Grace Beasley this offseason.
“I think we were really just focused on what was best for us individually,” Beattie said of teaming up with Beasley again. “It just kind of worked out that we both found things that we really loved about NAU and things that we were really excited about.”
Beattie said she is encouraged by NAU’s competitiveness the past two seasons.
“I think that’s definitely something that’s kind of on both our radars,” Beattie said, speaking for herself and Beasley. “We would love to be able to compete for that championship and contribute in any way possible.”
Beattie is also a believer in what Payne is building at NAU.
“I trust her leadership and trust what she has planned for the team and the direction that she’s taking NAU,” Beattie said.
Once her school year is finished at MSU, Beattie plans to spend time at home in Texas before reporting to Arizona in July with the team’s other transfers and freshmen. By virtue of staying in the Big Sky, Beattie understands she’ll have to play the Bobcats twice next season, including once in Bozeman.
“It’s definitely going to be weird playing some of my best friends for the past three years, and I know there’s probably going to be some emotions running high in that game, but I really look forward to getting to see them again,” Beattie said. “And even coming back to Bozeman and playing, it’s going to be tough being on the other side of things, but I really love this community and love these people.
“I felt the support from them, and some people have come up to me and just wished me the best of luck, so there’s really no hostility there. So I’ll look forward to coming back here.”
