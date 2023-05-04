MSU NAU WBB Big Sky Championship (copy)
Montana State guard Leia Beattie tries to steal the ball from Northern Arizona guard Nina Radford on March 11, 2022, in the Big Sky Conference Championship game at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Loree Payne missed out on Leia Beattie the first time. She wasn’t going to miss out on Beattie a second time.

The Northern Arizona head coach recruited Beattie out of high school but saw the 5-foot-9 guard from Midland, Texas, choose Montana State instead. Beattie played three seasons for the Bobcats, helping MSU to a Big Sky Conference Tournament championship two seasons ago and a share of the Big Sky title (with NAU and Sacramento State) this past season.

Beattie developed into a reliable scorer and rebounder at MSU before entering the transfer portal in early April. She was named the Big Sky’s Top Reserve and earned honorable mention all-conference honors in her junior season.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

