There was a subdued celebration and then the focus turned toward the future.
Montana State lost its home finale to Eastern Washington on Monday evening at Worthington Arena, but the team still received its trophy earned on Saturday with a road win at Portland State that secured at least a share of the Big Sky Conference regular season championship.
The 78-65 loss to the Eagles prevented the Bobcats from earning the title outright, but there was still reason to celebrate.
“I think it’s important that we recognize that we have worked our tails off all season,” guard Darian White said. “It’s still a huge accomplishment that we do get to share a title with somebody else. We should be proud of the work we put in all season.”
The Bobcats (20-10, 13-5 Big Sky) finished the regular season with the same conference record as Northern Arizona and Sacramento State after those teams won on Monday. That three-way tie would require a tiebreaker to determine the top three seeds for the conference tournament, which starts this weekend in Boise, Idaho.
NAU will be the No. 1 seed because of its sweeps of both Sac State and MSU this season. The Bobcats will be the second seed because the tiebreaker is determined by records against league teams from the top down. Both teams lost twice to NAU and split the season series against each other. Both teams split with the fourth-place team, Eastern Washington, but MSU beat Montana, the fifth-place team, twice, while the Hornets split the series.
The Griz beat Idaho on Monday night to earn the fifth seed and do MSU a favor; had Idaho won, the MSU and Sac State tiebreaker would have come down to the season series against the Vandals, which the Bobcats split and the Hornets swept.
MSU will play at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Boise’s Idaho Central Arena against the winner of No. 7 seed Portland State and No. 8 seed Idaho State, who face off on Saturday. The Bobcats swept the season series against both teams.
Once the teams arrive in Boise, of course, the objective is to win regardless of where they are seeded.
“The only thing that matters right now is we find a way to be us by Sunday and we advance on that day,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said. “This is the time period that everyone gets excited about. Our kids should be fired up. We were in this game, and we certainly weren’t playing to the strength that we’re capable of. We’ll be sharper on Sunday.”
The Bobcats were uncharacteristically careless with the ball at times on Monday, leading to 19 turnovers. The Eagles (13-10, 11-7) seemingly capitalized each time, scoring 29 points after those mistakes.
“Senior night can be pretty emotional with all the festivities and the flowers and the mementos and reminiscing about everything. In the beginning I think you notice that,” junior guard Leia Beattie said. “There’s a little bit of pressure on having sole possession of (the title). Having that up in the air, I think we played a little bit tight and played not to lose rather than to win.”
The teams were tied at halftime, but MSU had slow starts in both the third and fourth quarters. Eastern Washington started the third on an 11-4 run and the fourth with an 11-3 stretch. The Eagles’ lead reached its apex of 13 points twice in the final 10 minutes. MSU never got closer than seven down the stretch.
But perhaps the truly dooming sequence came in the second quarter. Madison Jackson scored in the lane with 9:37 remaining — the first points of the quarter — but then MSU didn’t score again until Kola Bad Bear hit a shot in the lane with just over one minute to play. In between those points, MSU missed 15 consecutive shots from the field and the Eagles went on an 18-0 run that was keyed by four 3-pointers. The Bobcats committed five turnovers during that time as well.
That run gave EWU a 31-27 lead before Bad Bear’s score. White picked off a pass and went the other way for a layup before time expired to tie the game 31-31 at halftime.
“We forced some entry passes that weren’t there. We didn’t really work the second side,” Binford said. “Obviously we got very cold. Getting six points in an entire quarter, I feel like, is really finding ways not to score, but I thought it was just so many turnovers piling up. And Eastern disrupted some first-side entries, and we’ve got to be a lot more disciplined.
“It’s hard to play when you’re playing tight. When you get to the point where you’re not playing as the attacker, it’s really hard to perform the way we’re capable of. We’ll get them there by Sunday.”
The Eagles only had six players score, but five of them reached double figures. Aaliyah Alexander led with 21 points. Jaleesa Lawrence followed with 15, and she was backed up by Jacinta Buckley’s 13, Jamie Loera’s 11 and Gabby Jung’s 10. Milly Knowles rounded out their scoring with eight points.
White led MSU with 27 points, which included an 11-of-13 showing from the foul line. She added seven rebounds. Jackson had 11 points, and Katelynn Limardo tallied nine points with five boards. Bad Bear finished with six points and 10 rebounds.
The team seemed to be riding the emotional high of the senior night festivities early in the game. Bad Bear, White, Jackson, Grace Beasley (two points) and student assistant Kenzie Stumne were all honored before the game with flowers and framed jerseys.
“Grace is a great addition to our group,” White said, “but I’ve been with the other three since my freshman year. I tried to not let the emotions get the best of me. I tried to come out and not let those affect the way that we play, but it was a special moment for sure. I’m always going to remember this night.”
Then, in the first quarter, the Bobcats made 10 of 17 from the field and made seven shots in a row at one point on their way to a 25-13 lead after 10 minutes. That pace proved to be unsustainable, though. MSU made just 11 more field goals the rest of the game.
The Bobcats lost their regular season finale last season as well, on the road at Northern Colorado, and then won three games in Boise to make it to the NCAA Tournament. Nothing says MSU can’t do so again this year.
“It’s extremely important right now for us to bounce back and realize, yeah, this hurts a lot, we wanted to be able to finish this game strong for our seniors but know this is not the most important game,” Beattie said. “The most important game is the next one in Boise. That’s lose one and go home. I think we know that this one hurts, but we’re ready to move on and really get it going in Boise.”
